CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC closed today at 152.65, up 3.63% from yesterday's 147.3

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹148.8, a close price of ₹147.3, a high of ₹150.5, and a low of ₹146.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹19525.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹150.35, and the 52-week low was ₹67.4. The BSE volume for the day was 275914 shares traded.
CESC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹146.9 and a high of ₹155.5 on the current day.
CESC share price closed the day at ₹152.65 - a 3.63% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 156.38 , 160.22 , 164.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 147.83 , 143.12 , 139.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹149.7 & second resistance of ₹152.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.5. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹153.5 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|143.99
|10 Days
|142.68
|20 Days
|136.38
|50 Days
|129.46
|100 Days
|129.43
|300 Days
|107.32
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 1.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
CESC stock's low price today was ₹146.9 and the high price was ₹155.5.
The stock price has been moving between 157.13 and 149.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 149.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 157.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Today, CESC's stock price increased by 4.75% to reach ₹154.3, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Power is experiencing a decline, NLC India, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, and KPI Green Energy are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|243.5
|1.1
|0.45
|293.6
|80.78
|33764.6
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2604.5
|124.0
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|27106.12
|CESC
|154.3
|7.0
|4.75
|150.5
|67.4
|20453.55
|Reliance Power
|27.15
|-0.1
|-0.37
|34.35
|11.06
|10141.08
|KPI Green Energy
|1858.3
|49.8
|2.75
|2109.25
|312.7
|11202.32
The trading volume of CESC until 10 AM has increased by 227.23% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is currently at ₹154.35, reflecting a 4.79% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to be sustainable. Conversely, a decrease in price with higher trading volume could signal further price declines.
CESC touched a high of 155.25 & a low of 147.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.13
|Support 1
|149.68
|Resistance 2
|159.92
|Support 2
|145.02
|Resistance 3
|164.58
|Support 3
|142.23
Today, CESC's stock price rose by 3.53% to reach ₹152.5, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Power is declining, NLC India, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, and KPI Green Energy are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.15% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|246.95
|4.55
|1.88
|293.6
|80.78
|34242.99
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2604.5
|124.0
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|27106.12
|CESC
|152.5
|5.2
|3.53
|150.5
|67.4
|20214.95
|Reliance Power
|26.9
|-0.35
|-1.28
|34.35
|11.06
|10047.7
|KPI Green Energy
|1844.45
|35.95
|1.99
|2109.25
|312.7
|11118.83
CESC share price is at ₹149.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹145.9 and ₹149.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹145.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of CESC has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹147.50. Over the past year, CESC shares have surged by 115.11% to reach ₹147.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.55%
|3 Months
|-1.69%
|6 Months
|73.86%
|YTD
|11.21%
|1 Year
|115.11%
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.7
|Support 1
|145.9
|Resistance 2
|152.05
|Support 2
|144.45
|Resistance 3
|153.5
|Support 3
|142.1
The trading volume yesterday was 4.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹150.5 & ₹146.8 yesterday to end at ₹147.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
