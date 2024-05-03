Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC closed today at 152.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's 152.65

LIVE UPDATES
35 min read . 05:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 152.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.6 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock on the last trading day opened at 147.85 and closed at 147.3. The high for the day was 155.5 and the low was 146.9. The market capitalization stood at 20,234.83 crores. The 52-week high was at 150.5 and the low was at 67.4. The BSE volume for the day was 610,470 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 151.8 and a high of 157.6.

03 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST CESC share price NSE Live :CESC closed today at ₹152.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹152.65

CESC share price closed the day at 152.6 - a 0.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 156.35 , 160.0 , 162.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 150.35 , 148.0 , 144.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 388.11% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 3 PM has surged by 388.11% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at 152.6, showing a slight increase of -0.03%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST CESC Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST CESC share price Live :CESC trading at ₹152.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹152.65

CESC share price is at 152.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.83 and 156.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST CESC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days143.99
10 Days142.68
20 Days136.38
50 Days129.46
100 Days129.43
300 Days107.48
03 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1070.52% higher than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded until 2 PM is 1070.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at 153.1, up by 0.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 154.02 and 152.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 152.42 and selling near hourly resistance at 154.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.17Support 1152.17
Resistance 2153.63Support 2151.63
Resistance 3154.17Support 3151.17
03 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 1.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹153.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹152.65

CESC share price is at 153.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.83 and 156.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 789.33% higher than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded until 1 PM is 789.33% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 152.6, up by -0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 154.42 and 152.87 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 152.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.02Support 1152.42
Resistance 2154.98Support 2151.78
Resistance 3155.62Support 3150.82
03 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC stock had a low price of 151.8 and a high price of 157.6 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST CESC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 491.85% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 12 AM has increased by 491.85% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at 153.8, showing a 0.75% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST CESC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 155.88 and 152.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 152.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 155.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.42Support 1152.87
Resistance 2155.03Support 2151.93
Resistance 3155.97Support 3151.32
03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST CESC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days143.99
10 Days142.68
20 Days136.38
50 Days129.46
100 Days129.43
300 Days107.48
03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹152.9, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹152.65

CESC share price is at 152.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.83 and 156.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 160.40% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 11 AM has increased by 160.40% compared to yesterday, with the price at 152.95, showing a 0.2% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC reached a peak of 157.1 and a low of 153.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 153.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 149.7 and 147.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.88Support 1152.13
Resistance 2158.37Support 2150.87
Resistance 3159.63Support 3148.38
03 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST CESC share price update :CESC trading at ₹153.85, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹152.65

CESC share price is at 153.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.83 and 156.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST CESC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of CESC increased by 1.57% to reach 155.05, outperforming its peers. While NLC India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and Reliance Power saw a decline in their share prices, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, another peer of CESC, experienced a rise. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by -0.1% and -0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India240.05-1.95-0.81293.680.7833286.21
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2734.7130.25.03037.75157.0228461.16
CESC155.052.41.57155.567.420552.97
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.68-0.39-1.9423.995.5713487.61
Reliance Power26.9-0.07-0.2634.3511.0610047.7
03 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 0.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST CESC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.72% lower than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded until 10 AM is down by 58.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 155.65, showing a decrease of 1.97%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC touched a high of 157.6 & a low of 151.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.2Support 1153.4
Resistance 2161.3Support 2149.7
Resistance 3165.0Support 3147.6
03 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST CESC Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST CESC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, CESC's stock price rose by 1.31% to reach 154.65, outperforming its peers. While Jaiprakash Power Ventures saw a decline, NLC India, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, and Reliance Power witnessed an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed gains of 0.51% and 0.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India243.41.40.58293.680.7833750.74
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2734.7130.25.03037.75157.0228461.16
CESC154.652.01.31155.567.420499.95
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.85-0.22-1.123.995.5713604.12
Reliance Power27.070.10.3734.3511.0610111.2
03 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹152.9, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹152.65

CESC share price is at 152.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.83 and 156.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST CESC share price live: Price Analysis

CESC's stock price has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 153.05. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 126.22% to reach 153.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.18%
3 Months4.66%
6 Months76.12%
YTD15.25%
1 Year126.22%
03 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1156.38Support 1147.83
Resistance 2160.22Support 2143.12
Resistance 3164.93Support 3139.28
03 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 1.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9237 k

The trading volume yesterday was 125.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 610 k.

03 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹147.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 155.5 & 146.9 yesterday to end at 147.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.