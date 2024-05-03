CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC closed today at 152.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's 152.65

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹147.85 and closed at ₹147.3. The high for the day was ₹155.5 and the low was ₹146.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,234.83 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹150.5 and the low was at ₹67.4. The BSE volume for the day was 610,470 shares traded.
CESC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹151.8 and a high of ₹157.6.
CESC share price closed the day at ₹152.6 - a 0.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 156.35 , 160.0 , 162.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 150.35 , 148.0 , 144.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of CESC until 3 PM has surged by 388.11% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at ₹152.6, showing a slight increase of -0.03%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
CESC share price is at ₹152.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹147.83 and ₹156.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹147.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|143.99
|10 Days
|142.68
|20 Days
|136.38
|50 Days
|129.46
|100 Days
|129.43
|300 Days
|107.48
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of CESC traded until 2 PM is 1070.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹153.1, up by 0.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 154.02 and 152.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 152.42 and selling near hourly resistance at 154.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.17
|Support 1
|152.17
|Resistance 2
|153.63
|Support 2
|151.63
|Resistance 3
|154.17
|Support 3
|151.17
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 1.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The volume of CESC traded until 1 PM is 789.33% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹152.6, up by -0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 154.42 and 152.87 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 152.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.02
|Support 1
|152.42
|Resistance 2
|154.98
|Support 2
|151.78
|Resistance 3
|155.62
|Support 3
|150.82
The trading volume of CESC until 12 AM has increased by 491.85% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹153.8, showing a 0.75% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 155.88 and 152.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 152.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 155.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.42
|Support 1
|152.87
|Resistance 2
|155.03
|Support 2
|151.93
|Resistance 3
|155.97
|Support 3
|151.32
The trading volume of CESC until 11 AM has increased by 160.40% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹152.95, showing a 0.2% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
CESC reached a peak of 157.1 and a low of 153.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 153.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 149.7 and 147.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.88
|Support 1
|152.13
|Resistance 2
|158.37
|Support 2
|150.87
|Resistance 3
|159.63
|Support 3
|148.38
Today, the share price of CESC increased by 1.57% to reach ₹155.05, outperforming its peers. While NLC India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and Reliance Power saw a decline in their share prices, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, another peer of CESC, experienced a rise. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by -0.1% and -0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|240.05
|-1.95
|-0.81
|293.6
|80.78
|33286.21
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2734.7
|130.2
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|28461.16
|CESC
|155.05
|2.4
|1.57
|155.5
|67.4
|20552.97
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.68
|-0.39
|-1.94
|23.99
|5.57
|13487.61
|Reliance Power
|26.9
|-0.07
|-0.26
|34.35
|11.06
|10047.7
The volume of CESC traded until 10 AM is down by 58.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹155.65, showing a decrease of 1.97%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
CESC touched a high of 157.6 & a low of 151.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.2
|Support 1
|153.4
|Resistance 2
|161.3
|Support 2
|149.7
|Resistance 3
|165.0
|Support 3
|147.6
Today, CESC's stock price rose by 1.31% to reach ₹154.65, outperforming its peers. While Jaiprakash Power Ventures saw a decline, NLC India, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, and Reliance Power witnessed an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed gains of 0.51% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|243.4
|1.4
|0.58
|293.6
|80.78
|33750.74
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2734.7
|130.2
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|28461.16
|CESC
|154.65
|2.0
|1.31
|155.5
|67.4
|20499.95
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.85
|-0.22
|-1.1
|23.99
|5.57
|13604.12
|Reliance Power
|27.07
|0.1
|0.37
|34.35
|11.06
|10111.2
CESC's stock price has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹153.05. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 126.22% to reach ₹153.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.18%
|3 Months
|4.66%
|6 Months
|76.12%
|YTD
|15.25%
|1 Year
|126.22%
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.38
|Support 1
|147.83
|Resistance 2
|160.22
|Support 2
|143.12
|Resistance 3
|164.93
|Support 3
|139.28
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 1.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 125.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 610 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹155.5 & ₹146.9 yesterday to end at ₹147.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
