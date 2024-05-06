Active Stocks
CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Sinks on the Market Today
LIVE UPDATES

CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Sinks on the Market Today

23 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 152.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.5 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price TodayPremium
CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at 154.4 and closed at 152.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 157.6 and the low was 151.8. The market capitalization stood at 20,228.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 157.6 and 67.4 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 465,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:35:09 PM IST

CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC reached a peak of 150.45 and a bottom of 147.8 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 149.28 and 148.52, suggesting considerable selling pressure. Traders who currently hold long positions might consider exiting, while new investors may want to assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.7Support 1147.05
Resistance 2151.4Support 2146.1
Resistance 3152.35Support 3144.4
06 May 2024, 01:05:39 PM IST

CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC stock reached a low of 146 and a high of 154.25 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:45:15 PM IST

CESC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -53.38% lower than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded by 12 AM is down by 53.38% compared to yesterday, with the price at 150.05, a decrease of 1.83%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, in conjunction with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:37:44 PM IST

CESC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC reached a peak of 150.05 and a low of 148.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 150.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.43Support 1149.28
Resistance 2150.82Support 2148.52
Resistance 3151.58Support 3148.13
06 May 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

CESC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days148.24
10 Days144.90
20 Days139.62
50 Days130.42
100 Days130.52
300 Days108.10
06 May 2024, 12:24:56 PM IST

CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:17:18 PM IST

CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹149.5, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current market price of CESC has broken the first support of 150.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 148.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of 148.0 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:50:38 AM IST

CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.39% lower than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded until 11 AM is down by 50.39% compared to yesterday, with the price at 149.15, a decrease of 2.42%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:35:45 AM IST

CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 151.37 and 146.52 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 146.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.13Support 1148.48
Resistance 2151.02Support 2147.72
Resistance 3151.78Support 3146.83
06 May 2024, 11:24:23 AM IST

CESC share price update :CESC trading at ₹149, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current market price of CESC has broken the first support of 150.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 148.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of 148.0 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:14:47 AM IST

CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 3.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 11:10:12 AM IST

CESC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, CESC's share price dropped by 2.16% to reach 149.55, with its peer companies showing mixed performance. While NLC India and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are experiencing losses, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD and KPI Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India232.55-6.15-2.58293.680.7832246.23
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2870.0135.34.953037.75157.0229869.29
CESC149.55-3.3-2.16157.667.419823.91
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.13-0.58-2.9423.995.5713110.67
KPI Green Energy1959.9589.54.782109.25312.711815.09
06 May 2024, 10:46:34 AM IST

CESC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -38.16% lower than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded by 10 AM has decreased by 38.16% compared to yesterday, with the price at 149.05, a decrease of 2.49%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:33:04 AM IST

CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC touched a high of 150.85 & a low of 146.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.37Support 1146.52
Resistance 2153.53Support 2143.83
Resistance 3156.22Support 3141.67
06 May 2024, 10:13:18 AM IST

CESC Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50:44 AM IST

CESC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, CESC's stock price dropped by 3.27% to reach 147.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. NLC India and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are both declining, whereas WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD and KPI Green Energy are seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.43% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India231.35-7.35-3.08293.680.7832079.84
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2840.0105.33.853037.75157.0229557.06
CESC147.85-5.0-3.27157.667.419598.56
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.21-0.5-2.5423.995.5713165.49
KPI Green Energy1920.950.452.72109.25312.711579.69
06 May 2024, 09:30:53 AM IST

CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹150.55, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹152.85

CESC share price is at 150.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 150.35 and 156.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 150.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15:15 AM IST

CESC share price live: Price Analysis

The CESC share price has increased by 0.69% and is currently trading at 153.90. Over the past year, CESC shares have surged by 121.04% to 153.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.06%
3 Months8.31%
6 Months76.6%
YTD15.36%
1 Year121.04%
06 May 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1156.35Support 1150.35
Resistance 2160.0Support 2148.0
Resistance 3162.35Support 3144.35
06 May 2024, 08:36:06 AM IST

CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 1.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9716 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 465 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02:42 AM IST

CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹152.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 157.6 & 151.8 yesterday to end at 152.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

