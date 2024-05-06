CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Sinks on the Market Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at ₹154.4 and closed at ₹152.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹157.6 and the low was ₹151.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,228.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹157.6 and ₹67.4 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 465,806 shares.
CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC reached a peak of 150.45 and a bottom of 147.8 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 149.28 and 148.52, suggesting considerable selling pressure. Traders who currently hold long positions might consider exiting, while new investors may want to assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.7
|Support 1
|147.05
|Resistance 2
|151.4
|Support 2
|146.1
|Resistance 3
|152.35
|Support 3
|144.4
CESC share price live: Today's Price range
CESC stock reached a low of ₹146 and a high of ₹154.25 on the current trading day.
CESC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -53.38% lower than yesterday
The volume of CESC traded by 12 AM is down by 53.38% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹150.05, a decrease of 1.83%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, in conjunction with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
CESC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC reached a peak of 150.05 and a low of 148.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 150.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.43
|Support 1
|149.28
|Resistance 2
|150.82
|Support 2
|148.52
|Resistance 3
|151.58
|Support 3
|148.13
CESC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|148.24
|10 Days
|144.90
|20 Days
|139.62
|50 Days
|130.42
|100 Days
|130.52
|300 Days
|108.10
CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹149.5, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹152.85
The current market price of CESC has broken the first support of ₹150.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹148.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹148.0 then there can be further negative price movement.
CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.39% lower than yesterday
The volume of CESC traded until 11 AM is down by 50.39% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹149.15, a decrease of 2.42%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 151.37 and 146.52 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 146.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.13
|Support 1
|148.48
|Resistance 2
|151.02
|Support 2
|147.72
|Resistance 3
|151.78
|Support 3
|146.83
CESC share price update :CESC trading at ₹149, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹152.85
The current market price of CESC has broken the first support of ₹150.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹148.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹148.0 then there can be further negative price movement.
CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 3.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
CESC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, CESC's share price dropped by 2.16% to reach ₹149.55, with its peer companies showing mixed performance. While NLC India and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are experiencing losses, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD and KPI Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|232.55
|-6.15
|-2.58
|293.6
|80.78
|32246.23
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2870.0
|135.3
|4.95
|3037.75
|157.02
|29869.29
|CESC
|149.55
|-3.3
|-2.16
|157.6
|67.4
|19823.91
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.13
|-0.58
|-2.94
|23.99
|5.57
|13110.67
|KPI Green Energy
|1959.95
|89.5
|4.78
|2109.25
|312.7
|11815.09
CESC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -38.16% lower than yesterday
The volume of CESC traded by 10 AM has decreased by 38.16% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹149.05, a decrease of 2.49%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC touched a high of 150.85 & a low of 146.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.37
|Support 1
|146.52
|Resistance 2
|153.53
|Support 2
|143.83
|Resistance 3
|156.22
|Support 3
|141.67
CESC Live Updates
CESC
CESC
CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹150.55, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹152.85
CESC share price is at ₹150.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.35 and ₹156.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC share price live: Price Analysis
The CESC share price has increased by 0.69% and is currently trading at ₹153.90. Over the past year, CESC shares have surged by 121.04% to ₹153.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.06%
|3 Months
|8.31%
|6 Months
|76.6%
|YTD
|15.36%
|1 Year
|121.04%
CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.35
|Support 1
|150.35
|Resistance 2
|160.0
|Support 2
|148.0
|Resistance 3
|162.35
|Support 3
|144.35
CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9716 k
The trading volume yesterday was 20.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 465 k.
CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹152.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹157.6 & ₹151.8 yesterday to end at ₹152.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
