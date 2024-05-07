Hello User
CESC Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.58 %. The stock closed at 152.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.9 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at 154.25 and closed at 152.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 154.25, while the low was 146. The market capitalization stands at 19,737.74 crores. The 52-week high is at 157.6 and the low is at 67.4. The BSE volume for the day was 555,048 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10117 k

The trading volume yesterday was 17.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 555 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹152.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 154.25 & 146 yesterday to end at 152.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

