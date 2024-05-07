CESC Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at ₹154.25 and closed at ₹152.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹154.25, while the low was ₹146. The market capitalization stands at ₹19,737.74 crores. The 52-week high is at ₹157.6 and the low is at ₹67.4. The BSE volume for the day was 555,048 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 17.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 555 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹154.25 & ₹146 yesterday to end at ₹152.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
