Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

CESC Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.53 %. The stock closed at 148.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.15 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at 149.15 and closed at 148.9. The stock reached a high of 150.1 and a low of 140.6 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is 18,842.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 157.6 and a 52-week low of 68.39. The BSE volume for CESC was 341,141 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.4Support 1138.55
Resistance 2154.2Support 2134.5
Resistance 3158.25Support 3128.7
08 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 9.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
08 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9531 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹148.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 150.1 & 140.6 yesterday to end at 148.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.