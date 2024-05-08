CESC Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at ₹149.15 and closed at ₹148.9. The stock reached a high of ₹150.1 and a low of ₹140.6 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹18,842.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹157.6 and a 52-week low of ₹68.39. The BSE volume for CESC was 341,141 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.4
|Support 1
|138.55
|Resistance 2
|154.2
|Support 2
|134.5
|Resistance 3
|158.25
|Support 3
|128.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 9.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 20.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹150.1 & ₹140.6 yesterday to end at ₹148.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
