CESC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 142.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.45 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day of trading, with the open price at 140.2 and closing at 142.15. The stock reached a high of 145.6 and a low of 140 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 19015.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 157.6 and 68.39 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 163,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9124 k

The trading volume yesterday was 67.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹142.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 145.6 & 140 yesterday to end at 142.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

