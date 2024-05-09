CESC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day of trading, with the open price at ₹140.2 and closing at ₹142.15. The stock reached a high of ₹145.6 and a low of ₹140 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹19015.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹157.6 and ₹68.39 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 163,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 67.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹145.6 & ₹140 yesterday to end at ₹142.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
