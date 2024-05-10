Hello User
CESC Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 143.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.75 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at 144.7 and closed at 143.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 144.7 and the low was 137.7. The market capitalization stood at 18657.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 157.6 and the 52-week low is 68.39. The BSE volume for the day was 256,285 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.55Support 1137.15
Resistance 2147.1Support 2134.3
Resistance 3149.95Support 3130.75
10 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 10.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
10 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8605 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.

10 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹143.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 144.7 & 137.7 yesterday to end at 143.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

