LIVE UPDATES

CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 141.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.75 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price TodayPremium
CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at 140.1 and closed at 139.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 142.75, while the low was 139.6. The market capitalization stands at 18796.59 crore. The 52-week high and low are at 157.6 and 68.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 208319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30:48 AM IST

CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹139.75, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹141.8

CESC share price is at 139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 139.55 and 142.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 139.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:18:38 AM IST

CESC share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of CESC has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at 140.90. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 103.15% to reach 140.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.29%
3 Months3.76%
6 Months59.12%
YTD6.94%
1 Year103.15%
13 May 2024, 08:52:07 AM IST

CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.95Support 1139.55
Resistance 2144.6Support 2137.8
Resistance 3146.35Support 3136.15
13 May 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
13 May 2024, 08:20:27 AM IST

CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8395 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

13 May 2024, 08:06:56 AM IST

CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹139.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 142.75 & 139.6 yesterday to end at 139.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

