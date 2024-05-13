CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at ₹140.1 and closed at ₹139.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹142.75, while the low was ₹139.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹18796.59 crore. The 52-week high and low are at ₹157.6 and ₹68.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 208319 shares.
CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹139.75, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹141.8
CESC share price is at ₹139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹139.55 and ₹142.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹139.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of CESC has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at ₹140.90. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 103.15% to reach ₹140.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.29%
|3 Months
|3.76%
|6 Months
|59.12%
|YTD
|6.94%
|1 Year
|103.15%
CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.95
|Support 1
|139.55
|Resistance 2
|144.6
|Support 2
|137.8
|Resistance 3
|146.35
|Support 3
|136.15
CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8395 k
The trading volume yesterday was 5.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹139.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹142.75 & ₹139.6 yesterday to end at ₹139.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
