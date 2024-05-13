CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at ₹140.1 and closed at ₹139.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹142.75, while the low was ₹139.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹18796.59 crore. The 52-week high and low are at ₹157.6 and ₹68.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 208319 shares.
CESC share price is at ₹139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹139.55 and ₹142.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹139.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of CESC has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at ₹140.90. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 103.15% to reach ₹140.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.29%
|3 Months
|3.76%
|6 Months
|59.12%
|YTD
|6.94%
|1 Year
|103.15%
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.95
|Support 1
|139.55
|Resistance 2
|144.6
|Support 2
|137.8
|Resistance 3
|146.35
|Support 3
|136.15
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 5.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹142.75 & ₹139.6 yesterday to end at ₹139.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
