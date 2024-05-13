CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

CESC stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 141.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.75 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.