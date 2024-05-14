Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:35:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.80 -0.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.90 1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.75 0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.05 -0.65%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

7 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 140.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.7 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price TodayPremium
CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day, CESC opened at 142, closed at 141.8, with a high of 142.2 and a low of 135.5. The market capitalization was recorded at 18571.24 crore. The 52-week high was 157.6 and the 52-week low was 68.39. The BSE volume for the day was 298437 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:34:42 AM IST

CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC touched a high of 143.1 & a low of 139.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.13Support 1138.23
Resistance 2144.57Support 2136.77
Resistance 3146.03Support 3134.33
14 May 2024, 10:16:33 AM IST

CESC Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:51:31 AM IST

CESC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, CESC's stock price increased by 0.79% to reach 141.2, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, whereas NLC India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India222.64.92.25293.684.7130866.53
Waaree Renewable Technologies2314.05-121.75-5.03037.75157.0224083.28
CESC141.21.10.79157.668.718717.05
Jaiprakash Power Ventures18.180.10.5523.995.5712459.59
KPI Green Energy1862.472.254.042109.25320.6711227.03
14 May 2024, 09:37:26 AM IST

CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹142.7, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹140.1

CESC share price is at 142.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 136.17 and 142.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 136.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:22:11 AM IST

CESC share price live: Price Analysis

The CESC share price has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at 141.10. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 99.43%, reaching 141.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.97%
3 Months11.92%
6 Months55.41%
YTD5.74%
1 Year99.43%
14 May 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.97Support 1136.17
Resistance 2146.03Support 2132.43
Resistance 3149.77Support 3129.37
14 May 2024, 08:36:03 AM IST

CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 10.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8367 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.

14 May 2024, 08:04:27 AM IST

CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹141.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 142.2 & 135.5 yesterday to end at 141.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue