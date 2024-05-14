CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day, CESC opened at ₹142, closed at ₹141.8, with a high of ₹142.2 and a low of ₹135.5. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹18571.24 crore. The 52-week high was ₹157.6 and the 52-week low was ₹68.39. The BSE volume for the day was 298437 shares traded.
CESC touched a high of 143.1 & a low of 139.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.13
|Support 1
|138.23
|Resistance 2
|144.57
|Support 2
|136.77
|Resistance 3
|146.03
|Support 3
|134.33
Today, CESC's stock price increased by 0.79% to reach ₹141.2, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, whereas NLC India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|222.6
|4.9
|2.25
|293.6
|84.71
|30866.53
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2314.05
|-121.75
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|24083.28
|CESC
|141.2
|1.1
|0.79
|157.6
|68.7
|18717.05
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|18.18
|0.1
|0.55
|23.99
|5.57
|12459.59
|KPI Green Energy
|1862.4
|72.25
|4.04
|2109.25
|320.67
|11227.03
CESC share price is at ₹142.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.17 and ₹142.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The CESC share price has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at ₹141.10. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 99.43%, reaching ₹141.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.97%
|3 Months
|11.92%
|6 Months
|55.41%
|YTD
|5.74%
|1 Year
|99.43%
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.97
|Support 1
|136.17
|Resistance 2
|146.03
|Support 2
|132.43
|Resistance 3
|149.77
|Support 3
|129.37
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 10.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 36.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹142.2 & ₹135.5 yesterday to end at ₹141.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
