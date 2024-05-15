Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC closed today at 140.75, down -1.3% from yesterday's 142.6

46 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 142.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.75 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Share Price Highlights

CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC's stock opened at 139.05 and closed at 140.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 143.10 and the low was 139.05. The market capitalization stood at 18,915.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 157.60 and 68.70 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 187,035 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC had a ROE of 12.60% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment value was 4.98% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.42% and 12.31% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC has shown an EPS growth of 1.96% and a revenue growth of 5.42% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is a 5.35% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decrease of -16.85% for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 10.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has dropped by 1.3% to 140.75, while its peers like NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are experiencing gains today. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India229.45.452.43293.684.7131809.44
Waaree Renewable Technologies2429.75115.75.03037.75157.0225287.42
CESC140.75-1.85-1.3157.668.718657.4
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.050.070.3723.995.5713055.84
KPI Green Energy1973.693.955.02109.25320.6711897.38
15 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC stock opened at a low of 140.05 and reached a high of 144.5 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC closed today at ₹140.75, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹142.6

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price closed the day at 140.75 - a 1.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 143.3 , 146.25 , 147.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.7 , 137.05 , 134.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -30.50% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of CESC until 3 PM is 30.50% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 140.75, a decrease of 1.3%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, when analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹140.55, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹142.6

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at 140.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 140.13 and 144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.47
10 Days145.64
20 Days143.61
50 Days131.99
100 Days132.21
300 Days110.31
15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -23.12% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of CESC until 2 PM is 23.12% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 140.9, showing a decrease of 1.19%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing market trends, alongside price. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 141.27 and 140.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 140.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.42Support 1140.17
Resistance 2141.98Support 2139.48
Resistance 3142.67Support 3138.92
15 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 10.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹140.4, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹142.6

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 140.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 140.13 and 144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.79% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 1 PM is 26.79% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 140.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.4%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 141.23 and 140.43 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 140.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.27Support 1140.77
Resistance 2141.53Support 2140.53
Resistance 3141.77Support 3140.27
15 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 140.4 and a high of 144.5 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.22% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 12 AM is 21.22% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 140.85, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 141.67 and 140.22 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 140.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.23Support 1140.43
Resistance 2141.72Support 2140.12
Resistance 3142.03Support 3139.63
15 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.47
10 Days145.64
20 Days143.61
50 Days131.99
100 Days132.21
300 Days110.31
15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.1, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹142.6

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 141.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 140.13 and 144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -12.17% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 11 AM is 12.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 141.25, a decrease of 0.95%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 143.27 and 139.47 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 139.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 143.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.67Support 1140.22
Resistance 2142.48Support 2139.58
Resistance 3143.12Support 3138.77
15 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.35, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹142.6

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 141.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 140.13 and 144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has decreased by 0.88% to 141.35, while its peers like NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India228.154.21.88293.684.7131636.11
Waaree Renewable Technologies2429.7115.655.03037.75157.0225286.9
CESC141.35-1.25-0.88157.668.718736.94
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.150.170.923.995.5713124.37
KPI Green Energy1973.693.955.02109.25320.6711897.38
15 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 9.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.36% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded by 10 AM is down by 24.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 141.1, showing a decrease of 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC touched a high of 144.3 & a low of 140.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.27Support 1139.47
Resistance 2145.68Support 2138.08
Resistance 3147.07Support 3135.67
15 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC's stock price rose by 0.39% today to reach 143.15, in line with the performance of its peers such as NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy, which are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India228.955.02.23293.684.7131747.05
Waaree Renewable Technologies2429.75115.75.03037.75157.0225287.42
CESC143.150.550.39157.668.718975.54
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.20.221.1623.995.5713158.64
KPI Green Energy1973.693.955.02109.25320.6711897.38
15 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹144.3, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹142.6

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of 144.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 145.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 145.67 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at 143.50. Over the past year, CESC shares have experienced a significant gain of 101.98% to reach 143.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.18%
3 Months12.84%
6 Months58.18%
YTD7.62%
1 Year101.98%
15 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.13Support 1140.13
Resistance 2145.67Support 2137.67
Resistance 3148.13Support 3136.13
15 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 8.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8258 k

CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.

15 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC closed at ₹140.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.1 & 139.05 yesterday to end at 140.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

