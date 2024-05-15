CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC closed today at 140.75, down -1.3% from yesterday's 142.6

CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC's stock opened at ₹139.05 and closed at ₹140.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.10 and the low was ₹139.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,915.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹157.60 and ₹68.70 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 187,035 shares.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC had a ROE of 12.60% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment value was 4.98% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.42% and 12.31% respectively.
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC has shown an EPS growth of 1.96% and a revenue growth of 5.42% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is a 5.35% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decrease of -16.85% for the fourth quarter.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 10.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has dropped by 1.3% to ₹140.75, while its peers like NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are experiencing gains today. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|229.4
|5.45
|2.43
|293.6
|84.71
|31809.44
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2429.75
|115.7
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25287.42
|CESC
|140.75
|-1.85
|-1.3
|157.6
|68.7
|18657.4
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.05
|0.07
|0.37
|23.99
|5.57
|13055.84
|KPI Green Energy
|1973.6
|93.95
|5.0
|2109.25
|320.67
|11897.38
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC stock opened at a low of ₹140.05 and reached a high of ₹144.5 on the current day.
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price closed the day at ₹140.75 - a 1.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 143.3 , 146.25 , 147.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.7 , 137.05 , 134.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of CESC until 3 PM is 30.50% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹140.75, a decrease of 1.3%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, when analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at ₹140.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹140.13 and ₹144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.47
|10 Days
|145.64
|20 Days
|143.61
|50 Days
|131.99
|100 Days
|132.21
|300 Days
|110.31
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of CESC until 2 PM is 23.12% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹140.9, showing a decrease of 1.19%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing market trends, alongside price. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 141.27 and 140.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 140.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.42
|Support 1
|140.17
|Resistance 2
|141.98
|Support 2
|139.48
|Resistance 3
|142.67
|Support 3
|138.92
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹140.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹140.13 and ₹144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 1 PM is 26.79% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹140.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.4%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 141.23 and 140.43 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 140.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.27
|Support 1
|140.77
|Resistance 2
|141.53
|Support 2
|140.53
|Resistance 3
|141.77
|Support 3
|140.27
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹140.4 and a high of ₹144.5 on the current day.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 12 AM is 21.22% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹140.85, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may indicate further price declines.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 141.67 and 140.22 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 140.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.23
|Support 1
|140.43
|Resistance 2
|141.72
|Support 2
|140.12
|Resistance 3
|142.03
|Support 3
|139.63
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹141.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹140.13 and ₹144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 11 AM is 12.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹141.25, a decrease of 0.95%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 143.27 and 139.47 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 139.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 143.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.67
|Support 1
|140.22
|Resistance 2
|142.48
|Support 2
|139.58
|Resistance 3
|143.12
|Support 3
|138.77
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹141.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹140.13 and ₹144.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹140.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 144.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has decreased by 0.88% to ₹141.35, while its peers like NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|228.15
|4.2
|1.88
|293.6
|84.71
|31636.11
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2429.7
|115.65
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25286.9
|CESC
|141.35
|-1.25
|-0.88
|157.6
|68.7
|18736.94
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.15
|0.17
|0.9
|23.99
|5.57
|13124.37
|KPI Green Energy
|1973.6
|93.95
|5.0
|2109.25
|320.67
|11897.38
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded by 10 AM is down by 24.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹141.1, showing a decrease of 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC touched a high of 144.3 & a low of 140.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.27
|Support 1
|139.47
|Resistance 2
|145.68
|Support 2
|138.08
|Resistance 3
|147.07
|Support 3
|135.67
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC's stock price rose by 0.39% today to reach ₹143.15, in line with the performance of its peers such as NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy, which are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|228.95
|5.0
|2.23
|293.6
|84.71
|31747.05
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2429.75
|115.7
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25287.42
|CESC
|143.15
|0.55
|0.39
|157.6
|68.7
|18975.54
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.2
|0.22
|1.16
|23.99
|5.57
|13158.64
|KPI Green Energy
|1973.6
|93.95
|5.0
|2109.25
|320.67
|11897.38
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹144.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹145.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹145.67 then there can be further positive price movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at ₹143.50. Over the past year, CESC shares have experienced a significant gain of 101.98% to reach ₹143.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.18%
|3 Months
|12.84%
|6 Months
|58.18%
|YTD
|7.62%
|1 Year
|101.98%
CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.13
|Support 1
|140.13
|Resistance 2
|145.67
|Support 2
|137.67
|Resistance 3
|148.13
|Support 3
|136.13
CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.1 & ₹139.05 yesterday to end at ₹140.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
