CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC closed today at 141.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's 140.55

CESC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading for CESC, the open price was ₹143.7 and the close price was ₹142.6. The stock reached a high of ₹144.5 and a low of ₹140.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,657.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹157.6 and the 52-week low was ₹68.7. The BSE volume for the day was 188,062 shares traded.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.60% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 4.98%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.42% and 12.31% respectively.
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC has shown an EPS growth of 1.96% and a revenue growth of 5.42% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decline of 16.85% in the fourth quarter.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 9.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC's stock price increased by 0.36% to reach ₹141.05. On the other hand, NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|227.2
|-2.2
|-0.96
|293.6
|84.71
|31504.38
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2314.1
|-115.65
|-4.76
|3037.75
|157.02
|24101.24
|CESC
|141.05
|0.5
|0.36
|157.6
|68.7
|18697.17
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|18.95
|-0.1
|-0.52
|23.99
|5.57
|12987.3
|KPI Green Energy
|1943.5
|-30.1
|-1.53
|2109.25
|320.67
|11715.93
CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC stock reached a low of ₹139.5 and a high of ₹143.5.
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price closed the day at ₹141.5 - a 0.68% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 143.15 , 145.25 , 147.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 139.25 , 137.45 , 135.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 3 PM is 9.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹141.5, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at ₹140.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.7 and ₹143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.56
|10 Days
|145.17
|20 Days
|143.70
|50 Days
|132.27
|100 Days
|132.45
|300 Days
|110.66
CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of CESC until 2 PM is 1.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹140.3, down by 0.18%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 141.08 and 140.03 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 140.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 141.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.7
|Support 1
|139.7
|Resistance 2
|141.1
|Support 2
|139.1
|Resistance 3
|141.7
|Support 3
|138.7
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹140.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.7 and ₹143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 1 PM is 1.44% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹139.8, down by 0.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
CESC Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, CESC reached a high of 141.3 and a low of 140.25. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 140.58 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 140.17 and 139.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.08
|Support 1
|140.03
|Resistance 2
|141.72
|Support 2
|139.62
|Resistance 3
|142.13
|Support 3
|138.98
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC stock's price fluctuated within a range on the current day, with the low price recorded at ₹140.6 and the high price reaching ₹143.5.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 12 AM has increased by 0.31% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹141.1, up by 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 142.83 and 140.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 140.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 142.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.58
|Support 1
|140.58
|Resistance 2
|142.17
|Support 2
|140.17
|Resistance 3
|142.58
|Support 3
|139.58
CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹141.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.7 and ₹143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded by 11 AM is down by 5.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹141.4, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 143.05 and 141.35 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 141.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 143.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.83
|Support 1
|140.43
|Resistance 2
|144.37
|Support 2
|139.57
|Resistance 3
|145.23
|Support 3
|138.03
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹141.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.7 and ₹143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 10 AM is down by 9.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹143.05, a decrease of 1.78%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC touched a high of 142.75 & a low of 141.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.05
|Support 1
|141.35
|Resistance 2
|143.75
|Support 2
|140.35
|Resistance 3
|144.75
|Support 3
|139.65
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at ₹142.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.7 and ₹143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹141.25. Over the past year, CESC shares have risen by 100.36% to reach ₹141.25. By comparison, Nifty has experienced a 20.66% growth, reaching 22319.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|7.88%
|6 Months
|53.94%
|YTD
|6.08%
|1 Year
|100.36%
CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.3
|Support 1
|138.7
|Resistance 2
|146.25
|Support 2
|137.05
|Resistance 3
|147.9
|Support 3
|134.1
CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.5 & ₹140.05 yesterday to end at ₹142.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
