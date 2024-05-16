Hello User
CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC closed today at 141.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's 140.55

46 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 140.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.5 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Share Price Highlights

CESC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading for CESC, the open price was 143.7 and the close price was 142.6. The stock reached a high of 144.5 and a low of 140.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 18,657.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 157.6 and the 52-week low was 68.7. The BSE volume for the day was 188,062 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:35 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.60% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 4.98%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.42% and 12.31% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC has shown an EPS growth of 1.96% and a revenue growth of 5.42% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decline of 16.85% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:34 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 9.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC's stock price increased by 0.36% to reach 141.05. On the other hand, NLC India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and KPI Green Energy are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India227.2-2.2-0.96293.684.7131504.38
Waaree Renewable Technologies2314.1-115.65-4.763037.75157.0224101.24
CESC141.050.50.36157.668.718697.17
Jaiprakash Power Ventures18.95-0.1-0.5223.995.5712987.3
KPI Green Energy1943.5-30.1-1.532109.25320.6711715.93
16 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC stock reached a low of 139.5 and a high of 143.5.

16 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC closed today at ₹141.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹140.55

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price closed the day at 141.5 - a 0.68% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 143.15 , 145.25 , 147.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 139.25 , 137.45 , 135.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -9.72% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 3 PM is 9.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at 141.5, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹140.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹140.55

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at 140.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.7 and 143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.56
10 Days145.17
20 Days143.70
50 Days132.27
100 Days132.45
300 Days110.66
16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -1.26% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of CESC until 2 PM is 1.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 140.3, down by 0.18%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 141.08 and 140.03 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 140.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 141.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.7Support 1139.7
Resistance 2141.1Support 2139.1
Resistance 3141.7Support 3138.7
16 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹140.15, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹140.55

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 140.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.7 and 143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.44% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 1 PM is 1.44% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 139.8, down by 0.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, CESC reached a high of 141.3 and a low of 140.25. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 140.58 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 140.17 and 139.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.08Support 1140.03
Resistance 2141.72Support 2139.62
Resistance 3142.13Support 3138.98
16 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC stock's price fluctuated within a range on the current day, with the low price recorded at 140.6 and the high price reaching 143.5.

16 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 0.31% higher than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 12 AM has increased by 0.31% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 141.1, up by 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 142.83 and 140.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 140.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 142.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.58Support 1140.58
Resistance 2142.17Support 2140.17
Resistance 3142.58Support 3139.58
16 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.75, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹140.55

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 141.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.7 and 143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -5.44% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded by 11 AM is down by 5.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 141.4, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 143.05 and 141.35 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 141.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 143.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.83Support 1140.43
Resistance 2144.37Support 2139.57
Resistance 3145.23Support 3138.03
16 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.4, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹140.55

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 141.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.7 and 143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.41% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 10 AM is down by 9.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at 143.05, a decrease of 1.78%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC touched a high of 142.75 & a low of 141.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.05Support 1141.35
Resistance 2143.75Support 2140.35
Resistance 3144.75Support 3139.65
16 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹142.05, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹140.55

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at 142.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.7 and 143.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 141.25. Over the past year, CESC shares have risen by 100.36% to reach 141.25. By comparison, Nifty has experienced a 20.66% growth, reaching 22319.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.06%
3 Months7.88%
6 Months53.94%
YTD6.08%
1 Year100.36%
16 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.3Support 1138.7
Resistance 2146.25Support 2137.05
Resistance 3147.9Support 3134.1
16 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7958 k

CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.

16 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC closed at ₹142.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 144.5 & 140.05 yesterday to end at 142.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

