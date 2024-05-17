CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC closed today at ₹146.9, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹141.05

CESC Share Price Highlights : On the last day, CESC opened at ₹141.05 and closed at ₹140.55. The high was ₹143.5 and the low was ₹139.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹18697.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹157.6 and the 52-week low was ₹68.7. The BSE volume for the day was 225644 shares traded.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC reported a ROE of 12.60% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment of 4.98%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.42% and 12.31% respectively.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC has shown an EPS growth of 1.96% and a revenue growth of 5.42% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decrease of -16.85% for quarter 4.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 5.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
CESC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC's stock price rose by 4.15% to reach ₹146.9, outperforming its industry peers. While Waaree Renewable Technologies and KPI Green Energy experienced declines, NLC India and Jaiprakash Power Ventures saw gains. In broader market trends, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|242.5
|14.85
|6.52
|293.6
|84.71
|33625.94
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2198.4
|-115.7
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|22896.23
|CESC
|146.9
|5.85
|4.15
|157.6
|68.7
|19472.63
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.61
|0.66
|3.48
|23.99
|5.57
|13439.63
|KPI Green Energy
|1919.75
|-23.75
|-1.22
|2109.25
|320.67
|11572.75
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price live: Today's Price range
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC stock had a low of ₹140.5 and a high of ₹148.2 on the current trading day.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 196.75% higher than yesterday
CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 3 PM is 196.75% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹146.9, up by 4.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC closed today at ₹146.9, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹141.05
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price closed the day at ₹146.9 - a 4.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 149.9 , 153.0 , 157.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 142.05 , 137.3 , 134.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
CESC Share Price Live Updates:
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹146.65, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹141.05
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹143.15 & second resistance of ₹145.25 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹147.05. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹147.05 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|140.98
|10 Days
|144.49
|20 Days
|143.58
|50 Days
|132.48
|100 Days
|132.67
|300 Days
|110.99
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends
CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 94.18% higher than yesterday
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded by 2 PM is 94.18% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹146, up by 3.51%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC reached a peak of 148.15 and a low of 142.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.77
|Support 1
|143.62
|Resistance 2
|152.03
|Support 2
|139.73
|Resistance 3
|155.92
|Support 3
|137.47
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹145.25, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹141.05
CESC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹143.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹145.25. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹145.25 then there can be further positive price movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -30.02% lower than yesterday
CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of CESC until 1 PM is 30.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹144.1, down 2.16%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC reached a peak of 142.35 and a trough of 141.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.5
|Support 1
|141.35
|Resistance 2
|143.0
|Support 2
|140.7
|Resistance 3
|143.65
|Support 3
|140.2
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price live: Today's Price range
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC stock had a low price of ₹140.5 and a high price of ₹142 on the current trading day.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.43% lower than yesterday
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 12 AM is 42.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹141.4, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC reached a peak of 141.55 and a low of 141.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 141.47 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.67
|Support 1
|141.32
|Resistance 2
|141.78
|Support 2
|141.08
|Resistance 3
|142.02
|Support 3
|140.97
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends
CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.5, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹141.05
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹141.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹139.25 and ₹143.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹139.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.28% lower than yesterday
CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 11 AM is 42.28% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹141.4, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 142.03 and 140.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 140.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 142.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.47
|Support 1
|140.82
|Resistance 2
|141.83
|Support 2
|140.53
|Resistance 3
|142.12
|Support 3
|140.17
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.25, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹141.05
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹141.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹139.25 and ₹143.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹139.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC's stock price increased by 0.25% to reach ₹141.4, outperforming its peers. Waaree Renewable Technologies and KPI Green Energy saw declines, while NLC India and Jaiprakash Power Ventures experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.25% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|228.4
|0.75
|0.33
|293.6
|84.71
|31670.78
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2198.4
|-115.7
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|22896.23
|CESC
|141.4
|0.35
|0.25
|157.6
|68.7
|18743.57
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.1
|0.15
|0.79
|23.99
|5.57
|13090.11
|KPI Green Energy
|1935.2
|-8.3
|-0.43
|2109.25
|320.67
|11665.89
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.27% lower than yesterday
CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 10 AM is down by 40.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹141.3, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC touched a high of 142.0 & a low of 140.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.03
|Support 1
|140.53
|Resistance 2
|142.77
|Support 2
|139.77
|Resistance 3
|143.53
|Support 3
|139.03
CESC Share Price Live Updates:
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
CESC Share Price Live Updates: Today, CESC's stock price dropped by 0.35% to reach ₹140.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. NLC India and Waaree Renewable Technologies are both declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and KPI Green Energy are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.17% and 0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|227.15
|-0.5
|-0.22
|293.6
|84.71
|31497.45
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2198.4
|-115.7
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|22896.23
|CESC
|140.55
|-0.5
|-0.35
|157.6
|68.7
|18630.89
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.08
|0.13
|0.69
|23.99
|5.57
|13076.4
|KPI Green Energy
|1958.9
|15.4
|0.79
|2109.25
|320.67
|11808.76
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹141.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹140.55
CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at ₹141.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹139.25 and ₹143.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹139.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
CESC Share Price Today Live: The CESC share price decreased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹141.00. Over the past year, CESC shares have seen an impressive increase of 102.80%, reaching ₹141.00. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.79%
|3 Months
|3.34%
|6 Months
|46.95%
|YTD
|6.53%
|1 Year
|102.8%
CESC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.15
|Support 1
|139.25
|Resistance 2
|145.25
|Support 2
|137.45
|Resistance 3
|147.05
|Support 3
|135.35
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7840 k
CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC closed at ₹140.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.5 & ₹139.5 yesterday to end at ₹140.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
