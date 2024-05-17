Hello User
CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC closed today at 146.9, up 4.15% from yesterday's 141.05

46 min read . 08:06 PM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC Share Price Highlights : CESC stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 4.15 %. The stock closed at 141.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.9 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Share Price Highlights

CESC Share Price Highlights : On the last day, CESC opened at 141.05 and closed at 140.55. The high was 143.5 and the low was 139.5. The market capitalization stood at 18697.17 crore. The 52-week high was 157.6 and the 52-week low was 68.7. The BSE volume for the day was 225644 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC reported a ROE of 12.60% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment of 4.98%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.42% and 12.31% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:08 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC has shown an EPS growth of 1.96% and a revenue growth of 5.42% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decrease of -16.85% for quarter 4.

17 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 5.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 06:10 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC's stock price rose by 4.15% to reach 146.9, outperforming its industry peers. While Waaree Renewable Technologies and KPI Green Energy experienced declines, NLC India and Jaiprakash Power Ventures saw gains. In broader market trends, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India242.514.856.52293.684.7133625.94
Waaree Renewable Technologies2198.4-115.7-5.03037.75157.0222896.23
CESC146.95.854.15157.668.719472.63
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.610.663.4823.995.5713439.63
KPI Green Energy1919.75-23.75-1.222109.25320.6711572.75
17 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC stock had a low of 140.5 and a high of 148.2 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 196.75% higher than yesterday

CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 3 PM is 196.75% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 146.9, up by 4.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC closed today at ₹146.9, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹141.05

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price closed the day at 146.9 - a 4.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 149.9 , 153.0 , 157.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 142.05 , 137.3 , 134.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹146.65, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹141.05

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of 143.15 & second resistance of 145.25 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 147.05. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 147.05 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days140.98
10 Days144.49
20 Days143.58
50 Days132.48
100 Days132.67
300 Days110.99
17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 94.18% higher than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded by 2 PM is 94.18% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 146, up by 3.51%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:42 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC reached a peak of 148.15 and a low of 142.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.77Support 1143.62
Resistance 2152.03Support 2139.73
Resistance 3155.92Support 3137.47
17 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 5.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹145.25, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹141.05

CESC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of 143.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 145.25. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 145.25 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -30.02% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of CESC until 1 PM is 30.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 144.1, down 2.16%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC reached a peak of 142.35 and a trough of 141.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.5Support 1141.35
Resistance 2143.0Support 2140.7
Resistance 3143.65Support 3140.2
17 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC stock had a low price of 140.5 and a high price of 142 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.43% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 12 AM is 42.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 141.4, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC reached a peak of 141.55 and a low of 141.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 141.47 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.67Support 1141.32
Resistance 2141.78Support 2141.08
Resistance 3142.02Support 3140.97
17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days140.98
10 Days144.49
20 Days143.58
50 Days132.48
100 Days132.67
300 Days110.99
17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

CESC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.5, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹141.05

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 141.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 139.25 and 143.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 139.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.28% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Today Live: The volume of CESC traded until 11 AM is 42.28% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 141.4, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:43 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 142.03 and 140.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 140.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 142.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.47Support 1140.82
Resistance 2141.83Support 2140.53
Resistance 3142.12Support 3140.17
17 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹141.25, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹141.05

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 141.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 139.25 and 143.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 139.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

CESC Share Price Today Live: Today, CESC's stock price increased by 0.25% to reach 141.4, outperforming its peers. Waaree Renewable Technologies and KPI Green Energy saw declines, while NLC India and Jaiprakash Power Ventures experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.25% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India228.40.750.33293.684.7131670.78
Waaree Renewable Technologies2198.4-115.7-5.03037.75157.0222896.23
CESC141.40.350.25157.668.718743.57
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.10.150.7923.995.5713090.11
KPI Green Energy1935.2-8.3-0.432109.25320.6711665.89
17 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 9.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.27% lower than yesterday

CESC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of CESC traded until 10 AM is down by 40.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 141.3, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC touched a high of 142.0 & a low of 140.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.03Support 1140.53
Resistance 2142.77Support 2139.77
Resistance 3143.53Support 3139.03
17 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

CESC Share Price Live Updates: Today, CESC's stock price dropped by 0.35% to reach 140.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. NLC India and Waaree Renewable Technologies are both declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and KPI Green Energy are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.17% and 0.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India227.15-0.5-0.22293.684.7131497.45
Waaree Renewable Technologies2198.4-115.7-5.03037.75157.0222896.23
CESC140.55-0.5-0.35157.668.718630.89
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.080.130.6923.995.5713076.4
KPI Green Energy1958.915.40.792109.25320.6711808.76
17 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC trading at ₹141.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹140.55

CESC Share Price Live Updates: CESC share price is at 141.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 139.25 and 143.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 139.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

CESC Share Price Today Live: The CESC share price decreased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 141.00. Over the past year, CESC shares have seen an impressive increase of 102.80%, reaching 141.00. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months3.34%
6 Months46.95%
YTD6.53%
1 Year102.8%
17 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.15Support 1139.25
Resistance 2145.25Support 2137.45
Resistance 3147.05Support 3135.35
17 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CESC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 9.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7840 k

CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.

17 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC closed at ₹140.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.5 & 139.5 yesterday to end at 140.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

