CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC Share Price Today Live Updates : CESC stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 146.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.05 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Share Price Today Live Updates

CESC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at 148.95 and closed at 146.9. The high for the day was 149.85, while the low was 147. The market capitalization stood at 19,492.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 157.6 and 68.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,950 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC trading at ₹147.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹146.9

CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at 147.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 142.05 and 149.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 142.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 147.05. Over the past year, the price of CESC shares has surged by 104.80% to 147.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.85%
3 Months9.11%
6 Months51.39%
YTD11.06%
1 Year104.8%
20 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.9Support 1142.05
Resistance 2153.0Support 2137.3
Resistance 3157.75Support 3134.2
20 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7840 k

CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.

20 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC closed at ₹146.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 149.85 & 147 yesterday to end at 146.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.