CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

CESC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at ₹148.95 and closed at ₹146.9. The high for the day was ₹149.85, while the low was ₹147. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,492.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹157.6 and ₹68.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,950 shares traded.
CESC Share Price Today Live: CESC share price is at ₹147.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹142.05 and ₹149.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹142.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The share price of CESC has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹147.05. Over the past year, the price of CESC shares has surged by 104.80% to ₹147.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.85%
|3 Months
|9.11%
|6 Months
|51.39%
|YTD
|11.06%
|1 Year
|104.8%
CESC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.9
|Support 1
|142.05
|Resistance 2
|153.0
|Support 2
|137.3
|Resistance 3
|157.75
|Support 3
|134.2
CESC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.
CESC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.85 & ₹147 yesterday to end at ₹146.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
