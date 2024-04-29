Active Stocks
Mon Apr 29 2024 12:53:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 1.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.65 1.90%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,146.80 3.58%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,636.10 1.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Rises as Markets Show Positivity
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Rises as Markets Show Positivity

8 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.9 %. The stock closed at 143.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.05 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price TodayPremium
CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock closed at 143.45, slightly lower than the open price of 144.65. The stock's high for the day was 150.35, and the low was 144.65. The market capitalization stood at 19,532.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 149.9 and 67.31, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 394,576 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:51:22 PM IST

CESC share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 518.51% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 12 AM has increased by 518.51% compared to yesterday, with the price at 149.15, up by 3.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:35:09 PM IST

CESC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC reached a peak of 150.1 and a low of 147.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 148.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.52Support 1147.97
Resistance 2151.58Support 2146.48
Resistance 3153.07Support 3145.42
29 Apr 2024, 12:23:15 PM IST

CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

CESC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.74
10 Days141.58
20 Days133.65
50 Days129.12
100 Days128.43
300 Days106.40
29 Apr 2024, 12:12:15 PM IST

CESC share price update :CESC trading at ₹149.05, up 3.9% from yesterday's ₹143.45

The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of 145.18 & second resistance of 147.07 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 149.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 149.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:50:46 AM IST

CESC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 808.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded by 11 AM is 808.94% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 149.2, up by 4.01%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:39:48 AM IST

CESC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 150.6 and 145.25 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 145.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 150.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.67Support 1146.12
Resistance 2150.08Support 2144.98
Resistance 3151.22Support 3143.57
29 Apr 2024, 11:21:15 AM IST

CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹143.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 150.35 & 144.65 yesterday to end at 143.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue