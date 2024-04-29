CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Rises as Markets Show Positivity

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock closed at ₹143.45, slightly lower than the open price of ₹144.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹150.35, and the low was ₹144.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,532.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹149.9 and ₹67.31, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 394,576 shares traded.
The trading volume of CESC until 12 AM has increased by 518.51% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹149.15, up by 3.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
CESC reached a peak of 150.1 and a low of 147.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 148.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.52
|Support 1
|147.97
|Resistance 2
|151.58
|Support 2
|146.48
|Resistance 3
|153.07
|Support 3
|145.42
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.74
|10 Days
|141.58
|20 Days
|133.65
|50 Days
|129.12
|100 Days
|128.43
|300 Days
|106.40
The current market price of CESC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹145.18 & second resistance of ₹147.07 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹149.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹149.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The volume of CESC traded by 11 AM is 808.94% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹149.2, up by 4.01%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 150.6 and 145.25 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 145.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 150.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.67
|Support 1
|146.12
|Resistance 2
|150.08
|Support 2
|144.98
|Resistance 3
|151.22
|Support 3
|143.57
The stock traded in the range of ₹150.35 & ₹144.65 yesterday to end at ₹143.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
