CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC closed today at 147.3, up 0% from yesterday's 147.3

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at ₹144.65 and closed at ₹143.45 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹150.35, while the low was ₹144.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹19525.65 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹149.9 and ₹67.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 690338 shares traded.
CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.
CESC reported a return on equity (ROE) of 12.60% in the latest fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 4.98% in the same period. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 12.42% in the current fiscal year and 12.31% in the next fiscal year.
CESC has experienced a 1.96% growth in EPS and a 5.42% growth in revenue over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decrease of -16.85% in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 5.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹173.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The share price of CESC remained unchanged today at ₹147.3, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. NLC India, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, and KPI Green Energy are all experiencing declines, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|242.4
|-4.2
|-1.7
|293.6
|80.78
|33612.07
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2480.5
|-130.55
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25815.6
|CESC
|147.3
|0.0
|0.0
|150.35
|67.4
|19525.65
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.99
|0.95
|4.99
|23.99
|5.57
|13700.06
|KPI Green Energy
|1808.5
|-95.15
|-5.0
|2109.25
|312.7
|10902.11
CESC stock experienced a low of ₹146.8 and a high of ₹150.5 on the current day.
The trading volume of CESC until 3 PM is 56.63% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of CESC is currently trading at ₹147.3, showing no change from the previous day. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
CESC share price closed the day at ₹147.3 - a 0.0% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 149.8 , 152.1 , 153.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 146.0 , 144.5 , 142.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
CESC share price is at ₹147.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.1 and ₹150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.74
|10 Days
|141.58
|20 Days
|133.65
|50 Days
|129.12
|100 Days
|128.43
|300 Days
|106.57
The volume of CESC traded until 2 PM is down by 64.82% compared to yesterday. The trading price is currently at ₹147.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 148.73 and 147.23 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 147.23 and selling near the hourly resistance of 148.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.97
|Support 1
|147.77
|Resistance 2
|149.53
|Support 2
|147.13
|Resistance 3
|150.17
|Support 3
|146.57
CESC share price is at ₹147.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.1 and ₹150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of CESC until 1 PM is 66.35% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹147.95, down 0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
CESC reached a peak of 148.7 and a low of 147.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 147.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.73
|Support 1
|147.23
|Resistance 2
|149.47
|Support 2
|146.47
|Resistance 3
|150.23
|Support 3
|145.73
CESC stock's price fluctuated today with the low reaching ₹146.8 and the high peaking at ₹150.5.
The trading volume of CESC until 12 AM has decreased by 68.92% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹148.35, down by 0.71%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 148.0 and 147.1 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 147.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 148.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.57
|Support 1
|146.52
|Resistance 2
|148.23
|Support 2
|146.13
|Resistance 3
|148.62
|Support 3
|145.47
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
CESC share price is at ₹147.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.1 and ₹150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of CESC until 11 AM is down by 62.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹147.75, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 149.48 and 146.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 146.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 149.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.0
|Support 1
|147.1
|Resistance 2
|148.35
|Support 2
|146.55
|Resistance 3
|148.9
|Support 3
|146.2
CESC share price is at ₹147 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.1 and ₹150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of CESC traded by 10 AM is 32.06% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹147, a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
CESC touched a high of 149.9 & a low of 146.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.48
|Support 1
|146.43
|Resistance 2
|151.22
|Support 2
|145.12
|Resistance 3
|152.53
|Support 3
|143.38
CESC share price is at ₹148.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.1 and ₹150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of CESC has increased by 1.56% and is currently trading at ₹149.60. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 115.18%, reaching ₹149.60. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|2.09%
|6 Months
|74.13%
|YTD
|11.25%
|1 Year
|115.18%
The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.35
|Support 1
|144.1
|Resistance 2
|153.45
|Support 2
|140.95
|Resistance 3
|156.6
|Support 3
|137.85
The trading volume yesterday was 115.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 690 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹150.35 & ₹144.65 yesterday to end at ₹143.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
