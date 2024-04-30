Hello User
CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC closed today at 147.3, up 0% from yesterday's 147.3

41 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 147.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.3 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at 144.65 and closed at 143.45 on the last day. The high for the day was 150.35, while the low was 144.65. The market capitalization stands at 19525.65 crore. The 52-week high and low are 149.9 and 67.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 690338 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST CESC share price update : Shareholding information

CESC has a 5.89% MF holding & 12.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.31% in december to 5.89% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.93% in december to 12.89% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30 PM IST CESC share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

CESC reported a return on equity (ROE) of 12.60% in the latest fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 4.98% in the same period. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 12.42% in the current fiscal year and 12.31% in the next fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:07 PM IST CESC share price Today : Financial performance

CESC has experienced a 1.96% growth in EPS and a 5.42% growth in revenue over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 150083.50 cr, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 37.48% and a profit decrease of -16.85% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST CESC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 5.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 173.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 06:02 PM IST CESC share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of CESC remained unchanged today at 147.3, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. NLC India, WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, and KPI Green Energy are all experiencing declines, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India242.4-4.2-1.7293.680.7833612.07
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2480.5-130.55-5.03037.75157.0225815.6
CESC147.30.00.0150.3567.419525.65
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.990.954.9923.995.5713700.06
KPI Green Energy1808.5-95.15-5.02109.25312.710902.11
30 Apr 2024, 05:37 PM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC stock experienced a low of 146.8 and a high of 150.5 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -56.63% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 3 PM is 56.63% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of CESC is currently trading at 147.3, showing no change from the previous day. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed today at ₹147.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹147.3

CESC share price closed the day at 147.3 - a 0.0% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 149.8 , 152.1 , 153.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 146.0 , 144.5 , 142.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST CESC Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:14 PM IST CESC share price update :CESC trading at ₹147.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹147.3

CESC share price is at 147.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.1 and 150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST CESC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CESC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST CESC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.74
10 Days141.58
20 Days133.65
50 Days129.12
100 Days128.43
300 Days106.57
30 Apr 2024, 02:47 PM IST CESC share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -64.82% lower than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded until 2 PM is down by 64.82% compared to yesterday. The trading price is currently at 147.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:39 PM IST CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 148.73 and 147.23 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 147.23 and selling near the hourly resistance of 148.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.97Support 1147.77
Resistance 2149.53Support 2147.13
Resistance 3150.17Support 3146.57
30 Apr 2024, 02:07 PM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹147.85, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹147.3

CESC share price is at 147.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.1 and 150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45 PM IST CESC share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.35% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 1 PM is 66.35% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 147.95, down 0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35 PM IST CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC reached a peak of 148.7 and a low of 147.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 147.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.73Support 1147.23
Resistance 2149.47Support 2146.47
Resistance 3150.23Support 3145.73
30 Apr 2024, 01:06 PM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC stock's price fluctuated today with the low reaching 146.8 and the high peaking at 150.5.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST CESC share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -68.92% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 12 AM has decreased by 68.92% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to 148.35, down by 0.71%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:34 PM IST CESC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 148.0 and 147.1 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 147.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 148.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.57Support 1146.52
Resistance 2148.23Support 2146.13
Resistance 3148.62Support 3145.47
30 Apr 2024, 12:16 PM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹147.2, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹147.3

CESC share price is at 147.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.1 and 150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST CESC share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.81% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of CESC until 11 AM is down by 62.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 147.75, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:34 AM IST CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 149.48 and 146.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 146.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 149.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.0Support 1147.1
Resistance 2148.35Support 2146.55
Resistance 3148.9Support 3146.2
30 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹147, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹147.3

CESC share price is at 147 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.1 and 150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 10:52 AM IST CESC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.06% lower than yesterday

The volume of CESC traded by 10 AM is 32.06% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 147, a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:39 AM IST CESC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

CESC touched a high of 149.9 & a low of 146.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.48Support 1146.43
Resistance 2151.22Support 2145.12
Resistance 3152.53Support 3143.38
30 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST CESC Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹148.65, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹147.3

CESC share price is at 148.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.1 and 150.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST CESC share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of CESC has increased by 1.56% and is currently trading at 149.60. Over the past year, CESC shares have gained 115.18%, reaching 149.60. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months2.09%
6 Months74.13%
YTD11.25%
1 Year115.18%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST CESC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for CESC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.35Support 1144.1
Resistance 2153.45Support 2140.95
Resistance 3156.6Support 3137.85
30 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST CESC share price Today : CESC volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8515 k

The trading volume yesterday was 115.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 690 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹143.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 150.35 & 144.65 yesterday to end at 143.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

