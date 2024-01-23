Hello User
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 454.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.3 per share. Investors should monitor CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Stock Price Today

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions opened at 455.1 and closed at 454.2. The stock reached a high of 459.2 and a low of 448.5. The market capitalization of the company is 69,231.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 501.75 and the 52-week low is 276.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹453.3, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹454.2

The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is 453.3. There has been a slight decrease of 0.2% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.9.

23 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at ₹454.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,046. The closing price for the stock was 454.2.

