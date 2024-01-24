Hello User
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 453.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.3 per share. Investors should monitor CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Stock Price Today

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions had an opening price of 455.15 and a closing price of 453.30. The stock had a high of 468.50 and a low of 437.25. The market capitalization of the company was 68,315.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 501.75 and the 52-week low was 276.90. The BSE volume for the stock was 282,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at ₹453.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions, the volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 282,871. The closing price for the stock was 453.3.

