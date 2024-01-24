CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions had an opening price of ₹455.15 and a closing price of ₹453.30. The stock had a high of ₹468.50 and a low of ₹437.25. The market capitalization of the company was ₹68,315.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹501.75 and the 52-week low was ₹276.90. The BSE volume for the stock was 282,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.