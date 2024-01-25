Hello User
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 449.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.6 per share. Investors should monitor CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Stock Price Today

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : CG Power & Industrial Solutions had an open price of 434.85 and a close price of 447.3 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 451.25 and a low of 415.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at 68,918.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 501.75, while the 52-week low is 276.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 228,884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹450.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹449.85

The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is 450.6. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.17, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

25 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at ₹447.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 228,884. The closing price for the stock was 447.3.

