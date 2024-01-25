CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Surges in Trading

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : CG Power & Industrial Solutions had an open price of ₹434.85 and a close price of ₹447.3 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹451.25 and a low of ₹415.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹68,918.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹501.75, while the 52-week low is ₹276.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 228,884 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is ₹450.6. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.17, resulting in a net change of 0.75.
On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 228,884. The closing price for the stock was ₹447.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!