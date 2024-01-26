Hello User
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 449.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.9 per share. Investors should monitor CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Stock Price Today

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions opened at 450.6 and closed at 449.85. The stock reached a high of 471.7 and a low of 437.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 70,850.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 501.75 and the 52-week low is 276.9. The BSE volume for CG Power & Industrial Solutions was 197,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at ₹449.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 197,129. The closing price of the shares was 449.85.

