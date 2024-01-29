CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Plunges on Poor Market Performance

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions opened at ₹450.6 and closed at ₹449.85. The stock reached a high of ₹471.7 and a low of ₹437.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹70,850.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹501.75 and the 52-week low is ₹276.9. On the BSE, a total of 197,129 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹454.2, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹463.9
As of the current data, the stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is ₹454.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.09, with a net change of -9.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.09% and has decreased by 9.7 points.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reached a low of ₹454 and a high of ₹470.45 during the current trading day.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|4311.0
|104.5
|2.48
|4244.55
|2892.7
|153523.44
|ABB India
|4742.25
|4.0
|0.08
|4984.3
|2751.36
|100492.25
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|454.8
|-9.1
|-1.96
|501.75
|276.9
|69455.86
|Polycab India
|4313.6
|-28.75
|-0.66
|5722.9
|2736.5
|64602.75
|KEI Industries
|3143.15
|-37.75
|-1.19
|3420.0
|1503.4
|28348.84
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reached a low price of ₹456.4 and a high price of ₹470.45.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹458, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹463.9
The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is ₹458, which represents a decrease of 1.27% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.9.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Live Updates
CG POWER & INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
CG POWER & INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹460.5, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹463.9
CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹460.5 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -3.4.
Click here for CG Power & Industrial Solutions Profit Loss
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|11.31%
|6 Months
|16.71%
|YTD
|1.91%
|1 Year
|54.16%
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price NSE Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹461.1, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹463.9
The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is ₹461.1 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -2.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.6% and has dropped by 2.8 points.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at ₹449.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 197,129. The closing price for the stock was ₹449.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!