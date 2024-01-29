CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Plunges on Poor Market Performance

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions opened at ₹450.6 and closed at ₹449.85. The stock reached a high of ₹471.7 and a low of ₹437.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹70,850.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹501.75 and the 52-week low is ₹276.9. On the BSE, a total of 197,129 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Siemens 4311.0 104.5 2.48 4244.55 2892.7 153523.44 ABB India 4742.25 4.0 0.08 4984.3 2751.36 100492.25 CG Power & Industrial Solutions 454.8 -9.1 -1.96 501.75 276.9 69455.86 Polycab India 4313.6 -28.75 -0.66 5722.9 2736.5 64602.75 KEI Industries 3143.15 -37.75 -1.19 3420.0 1503.4 28348.84

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.22% 3 Months 11.31% 6 Months 16.71% YTD 1.91% 1 Year 54.16%

