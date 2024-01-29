Hello User
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Plunges on Poor Market Performance

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 463.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.2 per share. Investors should monitor CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Stock Price Today

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions opened at 450.6 and closed at 449.85. The stock reached a high of 471.7 and a low of 437.4. The company has a market capitalization of 70,850.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 501.75 and the 52-week low is 276.9. On the BSE, a total of 197,129 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹454.2, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹463.9

As of the current data, the stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is 454.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.09, with a net change of -9.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.09% and has decreased by 9.7 points.

29 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reached a low of 454 and a high of 470.45 during the current trading day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens4311.0104.52.484244.552892.7153523.44
ABB India4742.254.00.084984.32751.36100492.25
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 454.8-9.1-1.96501.75276.969455.86
Polycab India4313.6-28.75-0.665722.92736.564602.75
KEI Industries3143.15-37.75-1.193420.01503.428348.84
29 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reached a low price of 456.4 and a high price of 470.45.

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹458, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹463.9

The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is 458, which represents a decrease of 1.27% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.9.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹460.5, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹463.9

CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock is currently priced at 460.5 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -3.4.

Click here for CG Power & Industrial Solutions Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months11.31%
6 Months16.71%
YTD1.91%
1 Year54.16%
29 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price NSE Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions trading at ₹461.1, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹463.9

The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is 461.1 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -2.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.6% and has dropped by 2.8 points.

29 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today :CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at ₹449.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 197,129. The closing price for the stock was 449.85.

