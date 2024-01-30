CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Plunges on Stock Market

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions opened at ₹468.15 and closed at ₹463.9. The stock reached a high of ₹475.35 and a low of ₹451. The company has a market capitalization of ₹70,713.23 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹501.75 and a 52-week low of ₹276.9. On the BSE, a total of 165,442 shares were traded.
The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is ₹463. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.19% with a net change of -0.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|6.41%
|6 Months
|16.17%
|YTD
|2.78%
|1 Year
|56.52%
The current data of CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹463, which represents a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 165,442 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹463.9.
