CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Today Live Updates : CG Power & Industrial Solutions Plunges on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 463.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463 per share. Investors should monitor CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Stock Price Today

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CG Power & Industrial Solutions opened at 468.15 and closed at 463.9. The stock reached a high of 475.35 and a low of 451. The company has a market capitalization of 70,713.23 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 501.75 and a 52-week low of 276.9. On the BSE, a total of 165,442 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of CG Power & Industrial Solutions is 463. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.19% with a net change of -0.9.

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months6.41%
6 Months16.17%
YTD2.78%
1 Year56.52%
The current data of CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 463, which represents a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price Live :CG Power & Industrial Solutions closed at ₹463.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CG Power & Industrial Solutions on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 165,442 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 463.9.

