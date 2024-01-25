Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today Live Updates : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company sees stock gains

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company had an open price of ₹1221.5 and a close price of ₹1220.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1275.85 and a low of ₹1200.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104754.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1309.75 and the 52-week low is ₹675.6. The stock had a trading volume of 46400 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.