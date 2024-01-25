Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today Live Updates : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 1220.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1247.5 per share. Investors should monitor Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Stock Price Today

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company had an open price of 1221.5 and a close price of 1220.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1275.85 and a low of 1200.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 104754.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1309.75 and the 52-week low is 675.6. The stock had a trading volume of 46400 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company trading at ₹1247.5, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹1220.4

The stock price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has increased by 2.22 percent, resulting in a net change of 27.1. The current stock price is 1247.5.

25 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Live :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company closed at ₹1220.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 46,400 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1220.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.