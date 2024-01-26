Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's stock opened at ₹1250.85 and closed at ₹1247.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1264 and a low of ₹1222.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104,229.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1309.75 and ₹675.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.