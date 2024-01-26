Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 1247.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1241.25 per share. Investors should monitor Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Stock Price Today

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's stock opened at 1250.85 and closed at 1247.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1264 and a low of 1222.75. The market capitalization of the company is 104,229.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1309.75 and 675.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Live :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company closed at ₹1247.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, the BSE volume was 24,847 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,247.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.