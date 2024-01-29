Hello User
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today Live Updates : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1241.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242.95 per share. Investors should monitor Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Stock Price Today

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company opened at 1250.85 and closed at 1247.5. The stock's high for the day was 1264 and the low was 1222.75. The market capitalization of the company is 104229.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1309.75 and the 52-week low is 696.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 24847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company January futures opened at 1275.0 as against previous close of 1239.3

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's spot price is currently at 1241.95. The bid price is 1241.1, and the offer price is 1242.7. The offer quantity is 625, and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest stands at 9984375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price NSE Live :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company trading at ₹1242.95, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1241.25

The current stock price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is 1242.95. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock is 1221.25 and the high price is 1277.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company

Top active call options for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company at 29 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 26.85 (-10.95%) & 38.9 (-11.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company at 29 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 7.6 (-39.2%) & 32.85 (-7.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price update :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company trading at ₹1238.45, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1241.25

The current stock price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is 1238.45 with a percent change of -0.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.23%. The net change in the stock price is -2.8, meaning it has decreased by 2.8.

29 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7140.054.850.778190.05487.25431556.47
Power Finance Corp446.3527.36.51430.55106.44147300.04
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1237.9-3.35-0.271309.75696.55101760.38
Shriram Finance2379.3573.23.172352.551190.089089.35
SBI Cards & Payment Services713.9-45.95-6.05932.35690.967540.25
29 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price live: Today's Price range

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock reached a low of 1221.25 and a high of 1277.35 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company January futures opened at 1275.0 as against previous close of 1239.3

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's spot price is 1250.45 with a bid price of 1245.9 and an offer price of 1247.65. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is 625. The open interest stands at 9801250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price update :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company trading at ₹1236.7, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1241.25

The current stock price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is 1236.7, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.63%
3 Months-2.01%
6 Months9.57%
YTD-1.2%
1 Year73.26%
29 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company trading at ₹1233.35, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1241.25

The current stock price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is 1233.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.9, which means it has dropped by 7.9.

29 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Live :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company closed at ₹1247.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company had a volume of 24,847 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1247.5.

