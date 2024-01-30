Hello User
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today Live Updates : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's Stock Plunges

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 1241.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1230.6 per share. Investors should monitor Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Stock Price Today

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company had an open price of 1277.35 and a close price of 1241.25. The stock reached a high of 1277.35 and a low of 1219.05. The market capitalization of the company is 103,335.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1309.75 and 696.55 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 33,158 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months-5.09%
6 Months8.72%
YTD-2.3%
1 Year73.38%
30 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company trading at ₹1230.6, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1241.25

The stock price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has decreased by 0.86%, resulting in a net change of -10.65 rupees. The current stock price is 1230.6 rupees.

30 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Live :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company closed at ₹1241.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, the BSE volume was 33,158 shares. The closing price for the day was 1241.25.

