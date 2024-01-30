Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Today Live Updates : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's Stock Plunges

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company had an open price of ₹1277.35 and a close price of ₹1241.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1277.35 and a low of ₹1219.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹103,335.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1309.75 and ₹696.55 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 33,158 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|-5.09%
|6 Months
|8.72%
|YTD
|-2.3%
|1 Year
|73.38%
The stock price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has decreased by 0.86%, resulting in a net change of -10.65 rupees. The current stock price is 1230.6 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, the BSE volume was 33,158 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1241.25.
