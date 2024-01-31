Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company opened at ₹1230.95 and closed at ₹1230.2. The stock had a high of ₹1278 and a low of ₹1211.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹101,844.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1309.75 and the 52-week low is ₹696.55. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 48,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.