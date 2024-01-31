Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 1230.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1212.85 per share. Investors should monitor Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Stock Price Today

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company opened at 1230.95 and closed at 1230.2. The stock had a high of 1278 and a low of 1211.05. The company has a market capitalization of 101,844.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1309.75 and the 52-week low is 696.55. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 48,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price Live :Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company closed at ₹1230.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company had a trading volume of 48,529 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1230.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!