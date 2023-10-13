Hello User
CIE Automotive India Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CIE Automotive India stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 466.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.5 per share. Investors should monitor CIE Automotive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at 467.5 and closed at 466.15. The stock had a high of 469.4 and a low of 462.8. The market capitalization of the company is 17,735.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 578.1 and the 52-week low is 279.3. On the BSE, there were 4,595 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India closed at ₹466.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, CIE Automotive India had a volume of 4595 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 466.15.

