CIE Automotive India Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at ₹467.5 and closed at ₹466.15. The stock had a high of ₹469.4 and a low of ₹462.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,735.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹578.1 and the 52-week low is ₹279.3. On the BSE, there were 4,595 shares traded.
13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST
