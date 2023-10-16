CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹476.55, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹462.75

On the last day of trading, CIE Automotive India's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹462.75. The high for the day was ₹469.4, while the low was ₹462.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,554.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹578.1 and ₹279.3 respectively. No shares were traded on the BSE for the stock. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹476.55, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹462.75 CIE Automotive India stock closed at ₹476.55 with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 13.8. Yesterday's closing price was ₹462.75.

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range The CIE Automotive India stock had a low price of ₹458.05 and a high price of ₹477.6 on the current day.

CIE Automotive India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of CIE Automotive India Ltd stock is 282.00000 and the 52 week high price is 579.75000.

CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹476.5, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹462.75 The stock price of CIE Automotive India increased by 2.97% or ₹13.75 to reach a value of ₹476.5.

CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹473.05, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹462.75 The stock price of CIE Automotive India is currently ₹473.05. It has experienced a 2.23% increase in percent change and a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement and is performing well in the market.

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of CIE Automotive India stock today was ₹458.05, while the high price was ₹476.0.

CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹473.95, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹462.75 CIE Automotive India stock currently has a price of ₹473.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.42, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 11.2, further supporting the positive trend. Click here for CIE Automotive India News

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for CIE Automotive India stock is ₹458.05 and the high price is ₹476.0.

CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹475.6, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹462.75 The stock price of CIE Automotive India is currently at ₹475.6, with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 12.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.78% or 12.85 points. The stock is currently valued at ₹475.6.

CIE Automotive India Live Updates MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE More Information

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹474.05, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹462.75 The CIE Automotive India stock has a current price of ₹474.05. It has experienced a 2.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 11.3.

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of CIE Automotive India stock today was ₹458.05, while the high price reached ₹473.0.

CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹472.0, up 2.0% from yesterday's ₹462.75 The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹472.0 with a percent change of 2.0. The net change in the stock price is 9.25.

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range The CIE Automotive India stock reached a low of ₹458.05 and a high of ₹471.70 today.

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹471.25, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹462.75 The current stock price for CIE Automotive India is ₹471.25 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 8.5.

CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹468.0, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹462.75 CIE Automotive India stock currently has a price of ₹468.0, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 5.25. Click here for CIE Automotive India Profit Loss

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range CIE Automotive India stock's low price for the day was ₹458.05 and the high price was ₹465.75.

CIE Automotive India Live Updates MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE More Information

CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹464.0, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹462.75 CIE Automotive India stock currently has a price of ₹464.0, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.25.

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹462.75, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹462.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of CIE Automotive India is ₹462.75. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India closed at ₹462.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for CIE Automotive India on the BSE, no shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹462.75.