CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India closed today at 476.55, up 2.98% from yesterday's 462.75

11 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

CIE Automotive India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 462.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.55 per share. Investors should monitor CIE Automotive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CIE Automotive India

On the last day of trading, CIE Automotive India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 462.75. The high for the day was 469.4, while the low was 462.05. The market capitalization of the company is 17,554.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 578.1 and 279.3 respectively. No shares were traded on the BSE for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹476.55, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹462.75

CIE Automotive India stock closed at 476.55 with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 13.8. Yesterday's closing price was 462.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The CIE Automotive India stock had a low price of 458.05 and a high price of 477.6 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST CIE Automotive India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of CIE Automotive India Ltd stock is 282.00000 and the 52 week high price is 579.75000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹476.5, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹462.75

The stock price of CIE Automotive India increased by 2.97% or 13.75 to reach a value of 476.5.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹473.05, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹462.75

The stock price of CIE Automotive India is currently 473.05. It has experienced a 2.23% increase in percent change and a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement and is performing well in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of CIE Automotive India stock today was 458.05, while the high price was 476.0.

16 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹473.95, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹462.75

CIE Automotive India stock currently has a price of 473.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.42, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 11.2, further supporting the positive trend.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CIE Automotive India stock is 458.05 and the high price is 476.0.

16 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹475.6, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹462.75

The stock price of CIE Automotive India is currently at 475.6, with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 12.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.78% or 12.85 points. The stock is currently valued at 475.6.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST CIE Automotive India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹474.05, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹462.75

The CIE Automotive India stock has a current price of 474.05. It has experienced a 2.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 11.3.

16 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of CIE Automotive India stock today was 458.05, while the high price reached 473.0.

16 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹472.0, up 2.0% from yesterday's ₹462.75

The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is 472.0 with a percent change of 2.0. The net change in the stock price is 9.25.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The CIE Automotive India stock reached a low of 458.05 and a high of 471.70 today.

16 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹471.25, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹462.75

The current stock price for CIE Automotive India is 471.25 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 8.5.

16 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹468.0, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹462.75

CIE Automotive India stock currently has a price of 468.0, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 5.25.

16 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

CIE Automotive India stock's low price for the day was 458.05 and the high price was 465.75.

16 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST CIE Automotive India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹464.0, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹462.75

CIE Automotive India stock currently has a price of 464.0, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.25.

16 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹462.75, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹462.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of CIE Automotive India is 462.75. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India closed at ₹462.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CIE Automotive India on the BSE, no shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 462.75.

