  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹493.4, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹476.55
BackBack

CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹493.4, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹476.55

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

CIE Automotive India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 476.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 493.4 per share. Investors should monitor CIE Automotive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CIE Automotive IndiaPremium
CIE Automotive India

On the last day of trading, CIE Automotive India had an opening price of 0.0 and a closing price of 476.55. The stock reached a high of 477.6 and a low of 458.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is estimated to be 18,078.514075935 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 578.1, while the 52-week low is 279.3. No shares were traded on the BSE for CIE Automotive India on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36:53 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹493.4, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹476.55

CIE Automotive India stock closed today at 493.4, which represents a 3.54% increase from yesterday's closing price of 476.55. The net change for the day was an increase of 16.85. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend today.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26:04 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5259.067.951.315528.93961.025979.46
Timken India3033.019.150.643760.82626.122813.84
CIE Automotive India493.416.853.54578.1279.318715.52
Finolex Cables949.45-15.8-1.641219.1446.014520.83
TTK Prestige802.64.650.581001.0652.111205.42
17 Oct 2023, 05:30:05 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of CIE Automotive India stock is 478.15, while the high price is 495.0.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17:09 PM IST

CIE Automotive India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of CIE Automotive India Ltd stock is 282.00000, while the 52-week high price is 579.75000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:11:42 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹494.5, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹476.55

The stock price of CIE Automotive India is currently 494.5, with a percent change of 3.77 and a net change of 17.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.77% from its previous value. The net change of 17.95 suggests that the stock has gained 17.95 points in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:35:00 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5235.3544.30.855528.93961.025862.63
Timken India3050.3536.51.213760.82626.122944.35
CIE Automotive India489.2512.72.66578.1279.318558.1
Finolex Cables957.2-8.05-0.831219.1446.014639.35
TTK Prestige800.652.70.341001.0652.111178.2
17 Oct 2023, 02:26:53 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹489.5, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹476.55

The stock price of CIE Automotive India has increased by 2.72% or 12.95. The current stock price is 489.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:22:24 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CIE Automotive India stock is 478.15 and the high price is 495.0.

17 Oct 2023, 01:42:55 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹491.0, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹476.55

17 Oct 2023, 01:38:03 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days462.46
10 Days467.75
20 Days477.03
50 Days489.66
100 Days496.24
300 Days437.62
17 Oct 2023, 01:20:52 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of CIE Automotive India stock today was 478.15, while the high price was 495.0.

17 Oct 2023, 01:08:30 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹492.85, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹476.55

The current stock price of CIE Automotive India is 492.85. It has experienced a 3.42% increase, resulting in a net change of 16.3.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59:13 PM IST

CIE Automotive India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:47 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5223.932.850.635528.93961.025806.07
Timken India3044.5530.71.023760.82626.122900.72
CIE Automotive India490.814.252.99578.1279.318616.9
Finolex Cables959.45-5.8-0.61219.1446.014673.77
TTK Prestige795.0-2.95-0.371001.0652.111099.31
17 Oct 2023, 12:35:14 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹490.8, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹476.55

The CIE Automotive India stock is currently priced at 490.8, representing a 2.99% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.25.

Click here for CIE Automotive India Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:14:02 PM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The CIE Automotive India stock's low price for today is 478.15, while the high price is 488.7.

17 Oct 2023, 11:18:25 AM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The CIE Automotive India stock had a low price of 478.15 and a high price of 488.7 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:09:46 AM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹480.95, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹476.55

The current stock price of CIE Automotive India is 480.95 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 4.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

17 Oct 2023, 10:27:24 AM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹484.8, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹476.55

The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is 484.8. There has been a percent change of 1.73, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Click here for CIE Automotive India Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:21 AM IST

CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of CIE Automotive India reached a low of 478.15 and a high of 488.70 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:52:14 AM IST

CIE Automotive India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:43:17 AM IST

CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹483.65, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹476.55

The current stock price of CIE Automotive India is 483.65, with a percent change of 1.49. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.49% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 7.1 since the last trading day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:17:54 AM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹482.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹476.55

CIE Automotive India's stock price is currently at 482.05 with a percent change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.15% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:08:04 AM IST

CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India closed at ₹476.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CIE Automotive India on the BSE, there were no shares traded, meaning that there was no volume for the stock on that day. The closing price of the stock was 476.55.

