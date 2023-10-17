CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India closed today at 493.4, up 3.54% from yesterday's 476.55

CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹493.4, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹476.55 CIE Automotive India stock closed today at ₹493.4, which represents a 3.54% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹476.55. The net change for the day was an increase of ₹16.85. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend today.

CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SKF India 5259.0 67.95 1.31 5528.9 3961.0 25979.46 Timken India 3033.0 19.15 0.64 3760.8 2626.1 22813.84 CIE Automotive India 493.4 16.85 3.54 578.1 279.3 18715.52 Finolex Cables 949.45 -15.8 -1.64 1219.1 446.0 14520.83 TTK Prestige 802.6 4.65 0.58 1001.0 652.1 11205.42 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CIE Automotive India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of CIE Automotive India Ltd stock is 282.00000, while the 52-week high price is 579.75000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CIE Automotive India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 462.46 10 Days 467.75 20 Days 477.03 50 Days 489.66 100 Days 496.24 300 Days 437.62 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

