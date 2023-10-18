CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India closed today at 483.0, down -2.11% from yesterday's 493.4

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹493.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹495.0 and a low of ₹478.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,717.74 crores. The 52-week high is ₹578.1 and the 52-week low is ₹279.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of CIE Automotive India stock today was ₹483.0, which represents a decrease of 2.11% from the previous day's closing price of ₹493.4. The net change in the stock price was -10.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SKF India
|5300.0
|74.05
|1.42
|5528.9
|3961.0
|26182.0
|Timken India
|3055.7
|14.45
|0.48
|3760.8
|2626.1
|22984.59
|CIE Automotive India
|483.0
|-10.4
|-2.11
|578.1
|279.3
|18321.03
|Finolex Cables
|928.0
|-21.45
|-2.26
|1219.1
|446.0
|14192.77
|TTK Prestige
|805.05
|2.65
|0.33
|1001.0
|652.1
|11239.63
The 52-week low price for CIE Automotive India Ltd stock is 282.00, while the 52-week high price is 579.75.
The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is ₹484.5 with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -8.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.8% and has dropped by 8.9 points.
CIE Automotive India's stock price is currently at ₹485.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.65%. The net change in the stock price is -8.15, indicating a decline.
CIE Automotive India stock has a current price of ₹482.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -10.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.8.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|465.59
|10 Days
|467.36
|20 Days
|476.14
|50 Days
|489.24
|100 Days
|496.48
|300 Days
|438.30
The current data of CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is ₹487.0. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is ₹485.45. There has been a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, implying a decrease of ₹7.95 in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹485.5 with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -7.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.6% and has decreased by 7.9 points.
The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is ₹486.3, with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.
The current data of CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹492.95. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.09% or -0.45 points. This indicates a slight downward movement in the stock's value.
The current stock price of CIE Automotive India is ₹486.55, with a percent change of -1.39. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.85, indicating a decrease of ₹6.85 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.17%
|3 Months
|-6.37%
|6 Months
|34.47%
|YTD
|43.52%
|1 Year
|61.44%
The stock price of CIE Automotive India is currently at ₹504.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.34, with a net change of 11.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.34% and the actual change in price is ₹11.55.
On the last day of trading, CIE Automotive India had a volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of ₹493.4.
