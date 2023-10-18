Hello User
CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India closed today at 483.0, down -2.11% from yesterday's 493.4

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

CIE Automotive India stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 493.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.0 per share. Investors should monitor CIE Automotive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 493.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of 495.0 and a low of 478.15. The market capitalization of the company is 18,717.74 crores. The 52-week high is 578.1 and the 52-week low is 279.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India closed today at ₹483.0, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The closing price of CIE Automotive India stock today was 483.0, which represents a decrease of 2.11% from the previous day's closing price of 493.4. The net change in the stock price was -10.4.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5300.074.051.425528.93961.026182.0
Timken India3055.714.450.483760.82626.122984.59
CIE Automotive India483.0-10.4-2.11578.1279.318321.03
Finolex Cables928.0-21.45-2.261219.1446.014192.77
TTK Prestige805.052.650.331001.0652.111239.63
18 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CIE Automotive India stock is 480.0, while the high price is 504.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST CIE Automotive India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for CIE Automotive India Ltd stock is 282.00, while the 52-week high price is 579.75.

18 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹484.5, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is 484.5 with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -8.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.8% and has dropped by 8.9 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹485.25, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹493.4

CIE Automotive India's stock price is currently at 485.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.65%. The net change in the stock price is -8.15, indicating a decline.

18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5259.067.951.315528.93961.025979.46
Timken India3033.019.150.643760.82626.122813.84
CIE Automotive India485.25-8.15-1.65578.1279.318406.38
Finolex Cables949.45-15.8-1.641219.1446.014520.83
TTK Prestige802.64.650.581001.0652.111205.42
18 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of CIE Automotive India stock is 482.55, while the high price is 504.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹482.6, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹493.4

CIE Automotive India stock has a current price of 482.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -10.8, suggesting a decrease of 10.8.

18 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days465.59
10 Days467.36
20 Days476.14
50 Days489.24
100 Days496.48
300 Days438.30
18 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CIE Automotive India stock is 482.6, while the high price is 504.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹487.0, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The current data of CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is 487.0. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST CIE Automotive India Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5259.067.951.315528.93961.025979.46
Timken India3033.019.150.643760.82626.122813.84
CIE Automotive India483.25-10.15-2.06578.1279.318330.51
Finolex Cables949.45-15.8-1.641219.1446.014520.83
TTK Prestige802.64.650.581001.0652.111205.42
18 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹485.45, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is 485.45. There has been a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, implying a decrease of 7.95 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CIE Automotive India stock is 482.6, while the high price is 504.95.

18 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy2223
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell1110
18 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price NSE Live :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹485.5, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is 485.5 with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -7.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.6% and has decreased by 7.9 points.

18 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5259.067.951.315528.93961.025979.46
Timken India3033.019.150.643760.82626.122813.84
CIE Automotive India484.95-8.45-1.71578.1279.318395.0
Finolex Cables949.45-15.8-1.641219.1446.014520.83
TTK Prestige802.64.650.581001.0652.111205.42
18 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CIE Automotive India stock is 482.6, while the high price is 504.95.

18 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹486.3, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the price is 486.3, with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

18 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SKF India5259.067.951.315528.93961.025979.46
Timken India3033.019.150.643760.82626.122813.84
CIE Automotive India492.95-0.45-0.09578.1279.318698.45
Finolex Cables949.45-15.8-1.641219.1446.014520.83
TTK Prestige802.64.650.581001.0652.111205.42
18 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹492.95, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The current data of CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is 492.95. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.09% or -0.45 points. This indicates a slight downward movement in the stock's value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Today's Price range

CIE Automotive India stock reached a low of 484.8 and a high of 504.95 today.

18 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST CIE Automotive India Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹486.55, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The current stock price of CIE Automotive India is 486.55, with a percent change of -1.39. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.85, indicating a decrease of 6.85 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.17%
3 Months-6.37%
6 Months34.47%
YTD43.52%
1 Year61.44%
18 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹504.95, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹493.4

The stock price of CIE Automotive India is currently at 504.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.34, with a net change of 11.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.34% and the actual change in price is 11.55.

18 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India closed at ₹493.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, CIE Automotive India had a volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 493.4.

