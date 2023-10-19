Hello User
CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India shares plummet on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CIE Automotive India stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 483.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.85 per share. Investors should monitor CIE Automotive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 483.0 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 504.95 and a low of 480.0. The market capitalization of the company is 18,323.2028091 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 578.1 and the 52-week low is 279.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹476.85, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹483.0

The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is 476.85. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST CIE Automotive India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.75%
3 Months-4.85%
6 Months33.04%
YTD40.58%
1 Year54.87%
19 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹483.0, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹483.0

Based on the current data of CIE Automotive India stock, the price is 483.0 with no change in percentage or net change.

19 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India closed at ₹483.0 on last trading day

On the last day, CIE Automotive India had a volume of 0 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 483.0.

