CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India shares plummet on the stock market

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹483.0 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹504.95 and a low of ₹480.0. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,323.2028091 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹578.1 and the 52-week low is ₹279.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for CIE Automotive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹476.85. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹6.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.75%
|3 Months
|-4.85%
|6 Months
|33.04%
|YTD
|40.58%
|1 Year
|54.87%
Based on the current data of CIE Automotive India stock, the price is ₹483.0 with no change in percentage or net change.
On the last day, CIE Automotive India had a volume of 0 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹483.0.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!