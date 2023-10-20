CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India stock plummets in trading

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹464.95, with a high of ₹484.6 and a low of ₹463.65. The market capitalization is ₹17,638.45 crore. The 52-week high is ₹578.1 and the 52-week low is ₹279.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of CIE Automotive India is ₹442.8. It has experienced a percent change of -4.76, leading to a net change of -22.15. This suggests that the stock has recently seen a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|-8.41%
|6 Months
|26.05%
|YTD
|35.48%
|1 Year
|46.88%
As of the current data, the stock price of CIE Automotive India is ₹462.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.53%, resulting in a net change of -2.45.
On the last day of trading for CIE Automotive India on the BSE, there were no shares traded, resulting in a volume of 0 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹464.95.
