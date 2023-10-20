Hello User
CIE Automotive India share price Today Live Updates : CIE Automotive India stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

CIE Automotive India stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -4.76 %. The stock closed at 464.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.8 per share. Investors should monitor CIE Automotive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 464.95, with a high of 484.6 and a low of 463.65. The market capitalization is 17,638.45 crore. The 52-week high is 578.1 and the 52-week low is 279.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST CIE Automotive India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price update :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹442.8, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹464.95

The current stock price of CIE Automotive India is 442.8. It has experienced a percent change of -4.76, leading to a net change of -22.15. This suggests that the stock has recently seen a decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months-8.41%
6 Months26.05%
YTD35.48%
1 Year46.88%
20 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Today :CIE Automotive India trading at ₹462.5, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹464.95

As of the current data, the stock price of CIE Automotive India is 462.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.53%, resulting in a net change of -2.45.

20 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST CIE Automotive India share price Live :CIE Automotive India closed at ₹464.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CIE Automotive India on the BSE, there were no shares traded, resulting in a volume of 0 shares. The closing price for the day was 464.95.

