Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1175.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1180.75 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1170.05 and closed at 1175.85. The high for the day was 1186.9, while the low was 1169.5. The company has a market capitalization of 95,220.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1194.55, and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 24,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1180.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1175.85

The current stock price of Cipla is 1180.75 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous closing price and has gained 4.9 points.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1180.1, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1175.85

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1180.1 with a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.25 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Cipla stock.

01 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1175.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 24,661 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,175.85.

