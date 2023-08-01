Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Sees Gains in Trading

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1170.05 and closed at ₹1175.85. The high for the day was ₹1186.9, while the low was ₹1169.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹95,220.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1194.55, and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 24,661 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1180.75 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous closing price and has gained 4.9 points.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1180.1 with a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.25 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Cipla stock.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 24,661 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,175.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!