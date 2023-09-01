comScore
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Cipla stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1235.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1252.8 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

The last day of trading for Cipla saw an opening price of 1233.6 and a closing price of 1235.8. The stock had a high of 1265.25 and a low of 1223.8. The market capitalization of the company is 101,139.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 115,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:19:18 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1235.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 115,389 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 1235.8.

