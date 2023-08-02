Cipla Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1175.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1178 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1170.05 and closed at ₹1175.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1186.9 and a low of ₹1169.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is 95095.59 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1194.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 88,450 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
