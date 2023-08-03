comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1178 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1169.6 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's opening price was 1178.35 and the closing price was also 1178. The stock reached a high of 1184.95 and a low of 1153.45. The market capitalization of the company is 94417.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1194.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The trading volume on the BSE for Cipla was 41,954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:05:44 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1178 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,954. The closing price for the shares was 1,178.

