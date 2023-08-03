Cipla Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1178 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1169.6 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Cipla's opening price was ₹1178.35 and the closing price was also ₹1178. The stock reached a high of ₹1184.95 and a low of ₹1153.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94417.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1194.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The trading volume on the BSE for Cipla was 41,954 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:05:44 AM IST
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1178 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,954. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,178.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!