Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla sees positive trading day with stock gains

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1169.95 and closed at ₹1167.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1178.8 and a low of ₹1149.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently ₹94,046.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1194.55, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 56,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.