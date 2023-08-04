Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla sees positive trading day with stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 6.08 %. The stock closed at 1165 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1235.85 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1169.95 and closed at 1167.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1178.8 and a low of 1149.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently 94,046.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1194.55, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 56,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1235.85, up 6.08% from yesterday's ₹1165

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1235.85, which is a 6.08% increase from the previous value. The net change is 70.85, indicating a significant rise in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1213.4, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹1165.0

The current stock price of Cipla is 1213.4, which represents a 4.15% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has gained 48.4 points in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1165.0, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹1165.0

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1165.0. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.0 percent.

04 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1167.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a volume of 56,267 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1167.45.

