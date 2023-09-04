Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Cipla, an Indian pharmaceutical company, had an open price of ₹1266 and a close price of ₹1257.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1268.65 and a low of ₹1240.65. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹100,514.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹1277.55 and ₹852, respectively. The BSE volume for Cipla was 33,576 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1242.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1245.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is ₹1242.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.22. This translates to a net change of -2.7 in the stock price. Share Via

Cipla September futures opened at 1251.75 as against previous close of 1246.95 Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1240.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 1241.15, while the offer price is 1241.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 650. The open interest for the stock is 9391850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1239.9, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1245.05 The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1239.9 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -5.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.41% and has dropped by ₹5.15. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value. Share Via

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.98% 3 Months 23.34% 6 Months 41.74% YTD 15.75% 1 Year 21.74% Share Via

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1245.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1257.2 The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1245.05 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -12.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, losing 0.97% or ₹12.15 per share. Investors should take note of this downward trend and consider it when making decisions regarding Cipla stock. Share Via

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1257.2 on last trading day On the last day, Cipla had a total volume of 33,576 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,257.2. Share Via