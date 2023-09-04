comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 10:04:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.85 3.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.3 -0.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.75 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.7 0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.15 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1245.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242.35 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

Cipla, an Indian pharmaceutical company, had an open price of 1266 and a close price of 1257.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1268.65 and a low of 1240.65. The market capitalization of Cipla is 100,514.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 1277.55 and 852, respectively. The BSE volume for Cipla was 33,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:39 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1242.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1245.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1242.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.22. This translates to a net change of -2.7 in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 10:02:19 AM IST

Cipla September futures opened at 1251.75 as against previous close of 1246.95

Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1240.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 1241.15, while the offer price is 1241.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 650. The open interest for the stock is 9391850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:46:46 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1239.9, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1245.05

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1239.9 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -5.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.41% and has dropped by 5.15. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:25 AM IST

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.98%
3 Months23.34%
6 Months41.74%
YTD15.75%
1 Year21.74%
04 Sep 2023, 09:33:17 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:02:56 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1245.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1257.2

The current stock price of Cipla is 1245.05 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -12.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, losing 0.97% or 12.15 per share. Investors should take note of this downward trend and consider it when making decisions regarding Cipla stock.

04 Sep 2023, 08:14:35 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1257.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Cipla had a total volume of 33,576 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,257.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App