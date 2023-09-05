Hello User
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1245.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240.7 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1246.05 and closed at 1245.05. The stock reached a high of 1254.4 and a low of 1238.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is 100162.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The stock had a BSE volume of 10911 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1245.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,911. The closing price of the stock was 1,245.05.

