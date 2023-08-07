comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 10:39:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.15 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.3 1.1%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,513.95 3.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.1 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1209.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205.3 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1170 and closed at 1165 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1238.55 and a low of 1170 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is 97,642.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1238.55 and 852 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 599,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:48:13 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1205.3, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1209.55

The current price of Cipla stock is 1205.3. There has been a percent change of -0.35, resulting in a net change of -4.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value.

Click here for Cipla Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:36:26 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1205.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1209.55

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1205.55, with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -4. This means that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and net change. Further analysis would be required to understand the reasons behind this decrease and to determine the potential impact on the overall performance of the stock.

07 Aug 2023, 10:19:56 AM IST

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1208.55, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1209.55

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1208.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -1. Overall, the stock price of Cipla has slightly decreased.

07 Aug 2023, 10:06:32 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1203.45, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1209.55

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1203.45, which represents a decrease of 0.5% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.1. This suggests that the stock value has declined slightly.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49:10 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1205.15, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1209.55

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1205.15 with a percent change of -0.36. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.36% from its previous closing price. The net change is -4.4, indicating a decrease of 4.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Cipla Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1202, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1209.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1202. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, suggesting a decrease of 7.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Cipla has experienced a slight decline based on the current data.

07 Aug 2023, 09:19:47 AM IST

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1200.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1209.55

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1200.3. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.25, suggesting a decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:05:38 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1209.55, up 3.82% from yesterday's ₹1165

The current stock price of Cipla is 1209.55, which is a 3.82% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 44.55.

07 Aug 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1165 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Cipla shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 599,197 shares. The closing price for these shares was 1165.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout