Cipla Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

Cipla stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1209.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1223.55 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1190.05 and closed at ₹1209.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1228.25 and a low of ₹1175.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹98772.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1238.55, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 108762 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
