Cipla Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1190.05 and closed at ₹1209.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1228.25 and a low of ₹1175.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹98772.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1238.55, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 108762 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1209.55 yesterday
