Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1209.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1223.55 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at 1190.05 and closed at 1209.55. The stock reached a high of 1228.25 and a low of 1175.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is 98772.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1238.55, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 108762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1209.55 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Cipla BSE shares was 108,762 and the closing price was 1209.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.